Karma Health Forges Alliance With eXp Commercial To Introduce Physician Practices With Real Estate Solutions

Doctors Nationwide Interested in Expansion Can Now Align With Full-Service Commercial Services to Grow Their Practices. Karma Health and eXp Commercial are Disrupting The Industry.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Karma Health announced today its alliance with eXp Commercial to offer comprehensive real estate solutions to independent physician practices throughout the country. Physicians seeking to expand their practice to new locations will have a turnkey solution to finding new locations for their practice. eXp Commercial's Aaron Denike and Jeff Albee, based in Southern California, help oversee real estate transactions in the healthcare and medical space. By aligning with Karma Health as senior advisors of eXp Commercial, they will direct the implementation of market audits, commercial property assessment, and contract negotiations to secure new locations for physicians in respective markets.

‒The beauty of the eXp Commercial and Karma Health partnership is our ability to scale to the physician's expansion footprint, whether small or large,– said Denike. ‒With my partner, Jeff, we represent nationwide coverage in commercial healthcare expansion by identifying local commercial brokers to lend expertise or by self-performing. We're extremely excited about the endless growth opportunities we have with Marianne Canero and her Karma team.–

Karma Health CEO Marianne Canero delivers in-depth expertise in commercial real estate having served Sollis Health as vice president of expansion. Prior to that, she worked for 15 years in commercial real estate investment and management aligning with private equity focused on medical and hospitality real estate. She brings direct experience in managing a $160 million international commercial real estate portfolio providing real estate investment strategic consulting. ‒We are thrilled to partner with eXp Commercial and bring their network of leading medical and commercial real estate experts to our physicians,– said Canero, whose Karma Health is a national physician practice growth partner in Miami Beach. ‒The physician practices we represent rarely have the expertise or time to select and build out the right location for a new clinic or office. eXp has the ability to offer leading commercial real estate expertise in local markets across the U.S. to execute both local, regional, and nationwide expansion of practices we work with. Jeff and Aaron are wonderful additions to our extended team.–

eXp Commercial offers multi-market real estate brokerage and portfolio management services under a single point of contact. Each transaction is overseen by the core management team and serviced via a local medical real estate specialist to ensure consistency in service and quality results. The team's background in corporate real estate services focused on long-term contracts helps ramp up this robust project and also spurs the growth of eXp Commercial real estate. ‒Our alliance with Karma Health syncs directly to our goals and vision to advance the eXp Commercial Healthcare Division,– said Albee. ‒The scalability of essentially two startups in this healthcare arena provides nothing but exciting opportunities for growth and nimble customer service. As we grow, more brokers will be needed to serve commercial markets.– For those physician practices that are electing to decentralize and consider growth goals, contact Karma Health to learn more.

About Karma Health

Karma Health, founded in 2022 by Karma Snack Eric Rosado, is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida. It is a national network and a complete growth solution for physician practices. It offers the technology software physicians need to communicate with patients, schedule appointments, generate reports, and help streamline front office operations. In addition, Karma Health offers doctor marketing services and strategies to engage, recruit and retain patients. Medical commercial real estate services round out the Karma Health portfolio providing physician practices a one-stop offering of market audit, property location, design, and build-out of new space to expand locations.

About eXp Commercial Real Estate

eXp Commercial is a division of eXp World Holdings, Inc., one of the fastest-growing brokerages worldwide. As a pioneer in the virtual commercial real estate industry, eXp Commercial Real Estate uses a cloud-based model that provides agents with state-of-the-art tools and technology. Customers have access to a global community of top league advisors, agents, leaders, and partners, building a powerful network of professionals. As an international market disruptor, it is leveraging technology and expertise to provide unrivaled services worldwide.

