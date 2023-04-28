MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers Fraser and Anand to Provide Update on the Situation in Sudan

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will provide an update on the situation in Sudan following recent developments.

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern time

Virtual participation

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only.

Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may request temporary access at pressres2@parl.gc.ca.

Listen-only line

Those wishing to listen to the press conference may do so by dialing

toll free ( Canada /US): 1-866-206-0153

/US): 1-866-206-0153

local number: 613-954-9003

participant passcode is 3305973#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada