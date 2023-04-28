MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers Fraser and Anand to Provide Update on the Situation in Sudan
OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will provide an update on the situation in Sudan following recent developments.
Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023
Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern time
Virtual participation
- Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only.
- Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may request temporary access at pressres2@parl.gc.ca.
Listen-only line
- Those wishing to listen to the press conference may do so by dialing
- toll free (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
- local number: 613-954-9003
participant passcode is 3305973#
SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c1307.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.