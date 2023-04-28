Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,896 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers Fraser and Anand to Provide Update on the Situation in Sudan

OTTAWA, ON, April 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, will provide an update on the situation in Sudan following recent developments.

Date:   Saturday, April 29, 2023 
Time:   9:30 a.m. Eastern time

Virtual participation

  • Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only.
  • Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may request temporary access at pressres2@parl.gc.ca.

Listen-only line

  • Those wishing to listen to the press conference may do so by dialing
    • toll free (Canada/US): 1-866-206-0153
    • local number: 613-954-9003 
      participant passcode is 3305973#

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/28/c1307.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY - Ministers Fraser and Anand to Provide Update on the Situation in Sudan

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more