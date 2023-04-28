Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Chi Theta Omega Chapter Celebrates 20 Years of Sisterhood and Service in Frederick, Maryland

The chapter has a long-standing history of providing exemplary service to the Frederick community and beyond.

The Chi Theta Omega Chapter is proud to announce its 20th anniversary in Frederick, Maryland. The chapter has a long-standing history of providing exemplary service to the Frederick community and beyond, with an unwavering commitment to promoting politics, health, economics, and youth education.

In June 2001, several members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. embarked on chartering a graduate chapter, becoming the first established Graduate Chapter of an African American Greek lettered sorority in Frederick, MD.

The Chi Theta Omega Chapter began as the Clustered Pearls interest group who worked to start a new chapter while engaging in a variety of charitable endeavors in the Frederick region. The Chi Theta Omega Chapter, was officially chartered on May 17, 2003. The fifteen dynamic sorority sisters who were charter members of the Chi Theta Omega chapter are: Denise Hall Brown Rollins, Tanja Burton, Rose D. Chaney, Ida M. Davis, Coleen Djouha, Lyssa Fils-Aimee, Alice Beverly Ford, Kathleen Foreman, Jennifer Holiday, Pamela Gail Holt, Lauretta A. Walker, Vernice W. Mack, Gloria Thompson, Kim Whiten, Iva J. Wright.

The 20th-anniversary celebration will include a brunch fundraiser and a day of service. The fundraising component of the celebration will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Dutch's Daughter. The event will be a celebration of the chapter's rich history and its continued commitment to serving the community. A distinguished member of the sorority will deliver the keynote address. The celebration will also feature recognition and rewards for the charter members. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise $20,000 to distribute to Frederick County graduating seniors who are transitioning into their first year of college. To purchase tickets or make a donation visit: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/21d8018b-701c-4362-86c1-2de77cd3ee1e

The CTO Day of Service will be held on May 17, 2023 at 6:30pm at the Rollins Life Celebration Center, 330 Catoctin Ave; Frederick, MD 21701. The program will include resolutions, proclamations, and congratulatory remarks. After the formal programming, guests will be invited to Soar with Chi Theta Omega through service opportunity stations. Guests will learn about each program initiative associated with the national organization.

"We are honored to celebrate 20 years of service to the Frederick community," said Ms. Sabrina Davis, President of the Chi Theta Omega Chapter. "Our chapter's longstanding tradition of service and sisterhood is a testament to the dedication and passion of our members. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community and look forward to another 20 years of promoting sisterhood and service."

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated was established on January 15, 1908, on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women. The organization's mission is to foster and promote high scholastic and ethical standards, promote unity among its members, and serve as advocates for African American women and their communities. Today, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the oldest and largest African American sorority in the world, with over 355,000 members in more than 1,000 chapters worldwide.

