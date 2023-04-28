Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,856 in the last 365 days.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. SMP, a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2023, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, before the opening of the stock market.

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q1 2023 Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-225-9448 (domestic) or 203-518-9708 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-4245 (domestic) or 402-220-1173 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-inc-announces-first-quarter-2023-earnings-conference-call-301811350.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

You just read:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more