Breaking Barriers and Building Empires: Biz BuildHers Launches to Help Women-Owned Businesses Thrive
New woman-led venture launches with a mission to uplift and empower women-owned businesses worldwide.
With Biz BuildHers, we are helping women break glass ceilings and achieve their goals.”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Techina Jacques, a passionate entrepreneur and visionary, has launched Biz BuildHers, a consulting company aimed at helping women entrepreneurs start their businesses with less overwhelm and greater efficiency. Biz BuildHers offers a comprehensive suite of services, including business coaching, virtual assistance, and website design, that provide women-owned businesses with the support they need to succeed.
— Techina Jacques
According to statistics from Forbes, as of 2018, the US has 12.3 million women-owned businesses, and they generate $1.8 trillion in revenue. In 2021, women launched 1,821 net new businesses every day. Despite these impressive numbers, women entrepreneurs face numerous barriers, including a lack of resources and support. To help these women overcome these obstacles and achieve their goals, Jacques founded Biz BuildHers.
"When starting my business, I spent so much time and money buying courses, attending webinars, and googling information. This led to information overload and analysis paralysis. I want to help women learn from my mistakes and save time and money," said Jacques. "With Biz BuildHers, women entrepreneurs can focus on their zone of genius while leaving the rest to us."
The team at Biz BuildHers are experienced professionals who understand the challenges of starting and running a business. They know business is not one size fits all, so they provide tailored solutions that cater to clients' unique needs.
"Women have been subjected to unfair bias and held back in business for so long," said Jacques. "With Biz BuildHers, we are helping women break glass ceilings and achieve their goals by not only starting and scaling their businesses but also planning for the future to ensure that the business is sustainable."
Jacques invites all aspiring and existing women entrepreneurs to join the community of women changing the entrepreneurial game. Whether they're just starting or looking to take their business to the next level, Biz BuildHers has something to offer.
For more information about Biz BuildHers and their services, visit their website at www.bizbuildhers.com.
Techina Jacques
Biz BuildHers
+1 843-954-5556
hello@bizbuildhers.com