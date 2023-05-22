Trusted Heat Pump Installer Offers Heat Pump Installation Services in Plymouth, Maine and Detroit, Maine

Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor: D&J Mechanical, LLC Dover-Foxcroft Heat Pump Installation Company Logo D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Truck for Heat Pump Services D&J Mechanical, LLC Company Trailer for Heat Pump Services

D&J Mechanical, LLC provides high-quality heat pump installation services to help people in Plymouth and Detroit who want a heat pump company they can trust.

PLYMOUTH, MAINE, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trusted heat pump installer company D&J Mechanical, LLC is expanding its heat pump installation service to Plymouth, Maine and Detroit, Maine. The heat pump company now serves eleven towns in Penobscot County, thirteen towns in Piscataquis County, and seven towns in Somerset County.

With temperatures swinging from 15°F to 75°F and higher, reliable climate control is an important issue across Central Maine. Hard-working businesses and residential communities depend on affordable heating and cooling solutions. D&J Mechanical, LLC supplies and installs Mitsubishi mini-split systems for people who want the very best heat pumps, and the company also offers trusted HVAC maintenance and repair services.

"We're happy to provide our heat pump installation services in Plymouth and Detroit," said Dan Hartford, owner and operator of D&J Mechanical, LLC. "Advanced heat pumps are ideal for Maine conditions, especially our renowned Mitsubishi mini-split systems. These heat pumps deliver leading performance and are engineered to last in extreme weather conditions. We also provide ongoing maintenance and repair services, and we help people to lower their energy bills as a qualified Efficiency Maine Residential Registered Vendor."

Plymouth and Detroit are neighboring communities located in Central Maine. Plymouth is situated in Penobscot County, and Detroit is just over the border in Somerset County. Plymouth is a small town of roughly 1,500 people, and Detroit has just under 1,000. Both towns are surrounded by the beautiful lakes of Central Maine, with Plymouth built on the banks of Plymouth Pond and Detroit situated downstream from Sebasticook Lake. When you're equipped for the weather, this peaceful part of Maine is a great place to settle down and enjoy a quiet pace of life.

D&J Mechanical, LLC delivers a complete HVAC service to homeowners and business owners in Plymouth and Detroit. D&J Mechanical, LLC is a trusted local HVAC company owned and operated by Dan Hartford. With over 10 years in the industry, Dan is known for high-quality heat pump installations, reliable services, and friendly customer support. In addition to installation and maintenance, the company also offers maintenance and heat pump repair services in Plymouth, Maine and Detroit, Maine. D&J Mechanical, LLC supports the Central Maine area with residential and commercial heat pump solutions. This established company specializes in heat pump installation and support services and enjoys helping people live a comfortable and energy-efficient lifestyle.

Contact Info:

Name: Dan Hartford

Organization: D&J Mechanical, LLC

Address: 2149 Dexter Rd, Dover-Foxcroft, ME 04426

Phone: (207) 717-7737

For more information and to view current service areas, visit the D&J Mechanical, LLC website at https://www.dandjmechanical.com

About D&J Mechanical

D&J Mechanical, LLC is a heat pump installation company located in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine. The company specializes in high-quality heat pump installations for residential homes and business offices and helps homeowners and property managers install and maintain heat pump systems. D&J Mechanical, LLC was established by a heat pump installer with over a decade of experience working as an HVAC contractor in Central Maine.

Heat Pump Installation Company Serving Newport, Maine Area Including Plymouth, Detroit, St. Albans, Palmyra, Hartland, and Pittsfield, Maine