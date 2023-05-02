Living Water Resorts Announces A Visionary Transformation: Retirement Living in a Resort Community
It’s always been my purpose to ask – what more can I do for my community? In my heart, I know this project will make a meaningful contribution to our four-season paradise and the community at large.”COLLINGWOOD, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Water Resorts has launched an ambitious vision to introduce the Living Water Retirement Residence in its Collingwood resort setting.
— Larry Law, Founder and CEO of Living Water Resorts
The existing resort property at Keith Avenue and Highway 26 will feature 129 new rental units dedicated to seniors and retirees. In addition, the transformation includes 13,000 square feet of amenity space, including dining, lounges and fitness facilities to be used exclusively by Living Water Retirement Home residents. Completion is anticipated in the summer of 2024.
Tree canopy coverage is expected to increase from 15 per cent to 48 per cent on the site.
Larry Law, Founder and CEO of Living Water Resorts explains his vision for the project: “It’s always been my purpose to ask – what more can I do for my community? In my heart, I know this project will make a meaningful contribution to our four-season paradise and the community at large.”
According to Mr. Law, the decision to proceed with the Living Water Retirement Residence reflects that “we listen, care, and take action. We know that living at the resort will benefit the health span of retirees.”
“Our project is a bold investment for the betterment of our community that will create jobs and promote economic health. But more importantly, this is a people-centred mission. We care, and we serve where the needs are. We call it love in action.”
Local civic leaders have positively endorsed the transformation as a “unique and very efficient use of space and resources … certainly, something needed in this community”.
Mr. Law reflects on important learnings as a community builder: “Many senior resort visitors tell me they need more than the traditional provision of accommodations and dining. They need heartfelt relationships with their peers, their family members and staff. They need a healthy and upbeat lifestyle offered by the resort and cheerful activities to enjoy in a resort setting. This is what Living Water Resorts excels at.”
Throughout the 30 years of Larry Law’s ownership, Collingwood has transformed from a ship-building town to a year-round resort community supporting the dreams of many entrepreneurs like Larry Law.
Similarly, Living Water Resorts has continually evolved and adapted as it has anticipated visitors’ needs. For example, Mr. Law has transformed the former Cranberry Motel into a four-season resort with 442 condominium and room accommodations, including award-winning restaurants, the Bear Estate meeting and wedding venue, the award-winning Living Shore Spa and Cranberry Golf Course and marina. As a result, all walks of life enjoy the resort’s diverse amenities.
The resort has an unwavering company culture – business as a mission, serving with caring hearts – and is committed to doing the right thing for guests, team members and the local community. The Living Water Retirement Residence transformation project confirms that commitment.
Mr. Law is passionate about helping the community: “It’s always been my passion. This project is a good contribution, especially when discussing complete communities.”
“I had the faith to invest during the valley of the 1992 recession and survived through the 1997 recovery, the 2008 financial implosion, and COVID. Our company culture proves that business can be kind, profitable and sustainable.”
The transformation project is based on what Mr. Law calls holistic care: “We’ll provide genuine care for seniors - physical, mental and spiritual - in a unique resort community. We anticipate generations enjoying this community: the adult children visiting their parents, staying for a mini vacation in the resort and grandchildren playing.”
About Living Water Resorts
Living Water Resorts is the only resort located on the shores of Georgian Bay in the heart of Collingwood. With 442 luxurious one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites equipped with living/dining room and kitchen areas in two resort hotels, Living Water Resorts offer inspiring experiences for extended stays. Onsite amenities include Ontario’s only Aquapath spa, an 18-hole championship golf course, an onsite marina offering a wide array of water sports, and award-winning dining, including Collingwood’s only waterfront restaurant.
For further information, please call (705) 445-6600 ext 50280. www.livingwaterresorts.com
