YOU FIRST SERVICES AND WALMART TEAM UP TO OFFER ONE-OF-A-KIND PRODUCT
The partnership will offer consumers nationwide access to premium dry mouth remedyNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- You First Services, Inc. (YFS), a Buffalo-based research and product development company, announced partnership with Walmart to offer Lubricity, a unique hyaluronic acid based dry mouth spray, bringing shelf-ready products to local communities, nationwide, beginning February 2023.
“We are honored to partner with a renowned multinational retailer such as Walmart. Walmart’s Annual Open Call creates more American jobs by supporting American manufacturing, and we are grateful for the opportunity this offers Lubricity,” said Dr. Satish Sharma, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of YFS. “As a Buffalo, NY based company, we are excited to continue to build American jobs with the support of Walmart.”
The 9th Annual Walmart Open Call was the retailer’s largest sourcing event, specifically designed to support small businesses and create more American manufacturing jobs. Walmart is an international retailer with approximately 10,500 retail stores and clubs in 24 countries and eCommerce websites with nearly 1.6 million associates in the U.S. alone.
Lubricity, a clinically-proven formulation was developed through collaborative research at the State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo. The new and innovative product was selected from over 2,000 companies and 6,000 products at the 9th Annual Walmart Open Call.
For more information, please visit lubricityinnovations.com
ABOUT YOU FIRST SERVICES, INC.
You First Services, Inc. was formed in May of 2013 for the purpose of acquiring and commercializing unique, healthcare-related technologies with high market potential. These technologies have been successfully developed in a research laboratory setting and have been subject to a full evaluation for commercial value potential with respect to formulations development, stability and safety testing, clinical trial completion, regulatory review, product manufacturing scalability, and product marketability.
Rehman Siddiq
You First Services
+ +1 646 583 0083
email us here