Governor Carney Releases Short-term Extension, End of Public Health Emergency

Governor to terminate order on May 11, 2023

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced the final short-term extension and anticipated end date for the State of Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Carney plans to terminate the order on May 11, 2023 — the same date the federal Public Health Emergency is set to expire.

