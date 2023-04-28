Submit Release
Governor Carney Releases Short-term Extension, End of Public Health Emergency

Governor to terminate order on May 11, 2023

 

DOVER, Del. – Governor John Carney on Friday announced the final short-term extension and anticipated end date for the State of Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Governor Carney plans to terminate the order on May 11, 2023 — the same date the federal Public Health Emergency is set to expire.

 

Governor Carney previously announced his plan to terminate the order on May 11, 2023, in concurrence with the expiration of the federal Public Health Emergency.


