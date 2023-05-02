itracHEALTH enters the public phase of Wefunder sourced investment supported by international design awards for eNURSE
eNURSE selected a finalist for the coveted 2023 International Design Excellence Award (IDEA), health & medical category,MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- itracHEALTH, a healthcare technology startup (www.itracHEALTH.com), has filed an SEC Form C registration and has moved to the public phase of the company’s equity crowdfunding campaign through the Wefunder sourcing channel. The proceeds will be used to fund the required regulatory clearances and initial launch activities of the first company product, the eNURSE Personal Health Assistant. eNURSE is a finalist for the coveted 2023 International Design Excellence Award (IDEA), health & medical category, and was previously showcased at the 2022 Global Arduino Week. The company invites the general public to invest in the launch of this award-winning eNURSE product. https://wefunder.com/itrachealth
César García, founder and CEO of itracHEALTH said: “The eNURSE is anchored on a smart medication management module but was designed with artificial intelligence capabilities as a one stop solution for chronic care management at home supporting patients, caregivers and busy medical professionals. Our product will address the aggregate challenges of chronic care at home with the highest level of integration, automation, and ease of use required by the millions that receive care from at least 5 physicians. Our team has worked very hard to make our solution affordable and easy to use for patients and caregivers lacking medical training. Home healthcare is expensive and difficult, and we are very happy to help tackle this major problem.”
“Reliable and timely data is crucial in chronic care management,” said Tom Warekois, VP Commercial Operations. “The eNURSE will also communicate real-time home health data across the patient’s care continuum. Caregivers can monitor the patient’s health status through the eSSIST™ mobile app and physicians and authorized medical staff using our secure web portal, itracHEALTH INSITE, can access trended patient home health records and change medication doses and other instructions that would be automatically executed by our eNURSE. The eNURSE is expected to become an essential tool for a remote home healthcare program.”
The nomination for the 2023 IDEA Award is the second international recognition of the eNURSE product design in the last 12 months. eNURSE was also selected as a best-in-class application and featured in the 2022 Global ARDUINO Week for the company’s implementation of the Arduino micro-computer technology in its eNURSE medication management module, a key differentiator of the eNURSE Personal Health Assistant system. https://vimeo.com/itrachealth/806082221
Contacts: Cesar Garcia, cesar.garcia@itracHEALTH.com and Tom Warekois: tom.warekois@itracHEALTH.com or 1-305-396-3815
Forward Looking Statement: This communication may include predictions, estimates, product performance claims that may be subject to FDA and other regulatory clearances, or other information that might be considered forward-looking. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “potential,” “possible,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment on what the future holds, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our opinions only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that we are not obligating ourselves to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events except as may be required by law. You should review our most recent SEC Form C, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors,” for a more complete discussion of risks, uncertainties and other information that may cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results.”
Cesar Garcia
itracHEALTH CORP
+1 305-396-3815
email us here