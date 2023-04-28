GRM Information Management Launches Safety Station Compliance Solution for Leading Healthcare System

New Jersey-based GRM Information Management has recently launched its new Safety Station Compliance solution for one of its largest clients; a leading New York-based healthcare system. This solution is an additional example of the varied data management, process management and compliance applications that are jointly addressed by GRM's healthcare industry expertise and the capabilities of their enterprise content management platform, VisualVault.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey-based GRM Information Management has recently launched its new Safety Station Compliance solution for one of its largest clients; a leading New York-based healthcare system. This solution is an additional example of the varied data management, process management and compliance applications that are jointly addressed by GRM's healthcare industry expertise and the capabilities of their enterprise content management platform, VisualVault.

Mandated by OSHA as well as local, state and federal regulations, the large New York-based healthcare system equipped all of its facilities with safety stations that consisted of shower and eyewash as well as first aid kits. Beyond requiring the presence of these stations, regulations mandate that these safety stations are audited internally on a regular basis in order to ensure proper maintenance and confirm optimal functionality. The existing internal audit process consisted of a physical check of the station and a physical signature and date entered in a log that resided at the safety station.

Date-sensitive inspections, sign offs, progression of approvals and aggregating related data across tens of locations and multiple sites within each location, became laborious and error-prone. Ultimately, the manual processes and logistics of the safety station audit program led to non-compliance with regulations and resulting penalties.

As many GRM solutions effectively addressed the management of important data and processes for this client, the healthcare system approached GRM with this auditing challenge. In cooperation with the client, GRM was able to quickly architect and deliver a solution that replaced manual processes, manual collection of data and manual aggregation of data with a seamless digital solution. The new Safety Station Compliance solution consists of a PC tablet at each station where a digital audit form is filled out, eSignature is applied, workflow automation pushes the process forward to its natural completion (including automated reminders and alerts) and analytics and reporting are presented in a simple-to-read, customizable dashboard.

GRM CEO, Avner Schneur comments, "This solution is a perfect example of how our platform, VisualVault, can quickly deliver unique applications that result in immediate business value." Schneur goes on to state, "And, I'm particularly proud to say that this is one example of many where we've partnered directly with a client to quickly solve a unique business challenge."

Beyond digital content management solutions, clients also take advantage of other GRM services which include high-volume scanning, data destruction and a variety of business storage services (documents, pathology clocks and slides, data backup tapes, etc.).

By virtue of the breadth of GRM's services, the company is uniquely positioned to deliver clients the document and data management services that each client requires; from basic storage services to far-reaching digital enterprise content management solutions that redefine how companies organize, use and analyze their data. These services collectively enable GRM clients to realize efficiencies, generate incremental revenue and make the promise of digital transformation a reality.

About GRM

GRM Information Management is a leading provider of document storage services and enterprise content management (ECM) solutions. GRM's robust, cloud-based content services platform serves as the centerpiece of the digital solutions that GRM provides its clients. Serving a diverse base of industries such as healthcare, government, higher education, legal, finance and human resources, GRM delivers its clients services such as digital conversion, advanced data capture solutions, document management systems, workflow automation, legacy data archiving, compliance and governance, business process management and advanced analytics capabilities, as well as a full suite of document storage, scanning and physical records management services.

GRM maintains offices in 14 major metros across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, New Jersey/New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. GRM also has facilities in Lima, Peru; Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Jundiai, Brazil; and Bogota, Medellin and Cali, Colombia. For more information, visit GRM Information Management.

