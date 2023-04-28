First Keystone Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings (Unaudited)

First Keystone Corporation FKYS the "Corporation"))), parent company of First Keystone Community Bank, reported net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $1,357,000. Net income per share was $0.23 while dividends totaled $0.28 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Net income decreased by $2,186,000 or 61.7% as compared to the same period in 2022. The decrease was significantly due to increases in interest expense and non-interest expense.

Total interest income increased by $2,678,000 or 25.2% as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022. The increase was chiefly due to increased interest rates, growth in commercial real estate loans, and increased interest and dividend income earned on securities, offset by a $216,000 decrease in Paycheck Protection Program loan fees due to the discontinuation of the SBA program. Total interest expense increased by $4,330,000 primarily due to a $2,366,000 increase in interest paid to depositors and a $1,913,000 increase in interest paid on short-term borrowings through the Federal Home Loan Bank. The increase in interest expense resulted primarily from increased interest rates in response to increases in the Federal Funds rate.

Non-interest income increased by $63,000 or 4.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022. Gains on sales of mortgage loans increased by $51,000 and ATM and debit card fees increased by $23,000. Service charges and fees on deposits increased by $16,000, mainly due to more accounts being in overdraft status. These increases were offset by decreases in trust department income and other income in the combined amount of $35,000. Net securities losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 of $56,000 were realized due to $155,000 in net losses on market value fluctuations on marketable equity securities held in the Corporation's portfolio offset by $99,000 in net gains on the sales of securities during the first quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expense increased during the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $7,753,000. The $1,237,000, or 19.0%, increase from the same period in 2022 was mainly the result of a $832,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in salaries expense and healthcare costs, a $179,000 increase in ATM and debit card expense due to ATM fraud and increased fees related to debit card transaction processing and electronic funds transfers, and a $137,000 increase in professional services expense due to increased audit, consulting, and legal fees.

Income tax expense decreased $421,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022, due to lower overall operating income. The Corporation recognized $58,000 and $74,000 of tax credits from low-income housing partnerships in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Total assets increased to $1,310,647,000 at March 31, 2023, an increase of $13,560,000 or 1.0% as compared to March 31, 2022. Securities and restricted stocks decreased $83,663,000 or 19.0% and net loans increased $84,950,000 or 11.0% during the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022. Deposits decreased $97,562,000 or 9.3% at March 31, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2022, due to a decrease in both non-interest and interest bearing deposits, primarily municipal deposits. Stockholders' equity decreased $8,529,000 or 6.4% at March 31, 2023 as compared to March 31, 2022, principally due to a decrease in the market value of the securities portfolio resulting in an accumulated other comprehensive loss position.

Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company's consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

First Keystone Community Bank provides innovative business and personal banking products that focus on "Yesterday's Traditions. Tomorrow's Vision." The Bank currently operates offices in Columbia (5), Luzerne (8), Montour (1), Monroe (4), and Northampton (1) counties.

