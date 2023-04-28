Pharmaceutical Executive® opens call for entries for third annual APEX Awards

CRANBURY, N.J., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Executive®, a leading multimedia platform for industry leaders to exchange experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, today announced its call for entries for its third annual APEX Awards.



"I am excited to announce the commencement of the entry process for the third annual Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of Pharmaceutical Executive. "This program honors pioneering and innovative work in the pharmaceutical sector and is judged by the health care professionals who truly understand its value. With 19 specialized categories, we look forward to seeing the outstanding entries from across the industry."

The 2023 Pharmaceutical Executive APEX Awards is the only such recognition program that celebrates the best creative health care work in the pharmaceutical industry, exclusively judged by health care professionals across 19 specialized categories. These categories span product/promotional work regulated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to disease awareness/general education/wellness work that is not regulated by the FDA.

The evaluation of entries will be conducted by an esteemed panel of health care professionals located throughout the United States. This exceptional jury will include world-renowned doctors, nurses and other medical specialists with extensive expertise in various fields. Each juror will vote on awards within their respective specialties and areas of knowledge. A full list of categories is available here.

Up to five top-voted submissions will be considered finalists for the awards, and agencies will be notified on August 1, 2023. Finalists will be selected based on criteria such as communication, clarity and credibility, uniqueness of the campaigns, the level of engagement generated and overall response. Following this, a general invitation to health care professionals will be sent, inviting them to vote for the winners in their area of specialty/expertise. The APEX Award gold winners will be announced at the live show on October 17, 2023, at Gotham Hall in New York City.

This award program's call-for-entry period runs from April 3 to May 31, 2023, with escalating prices across four entry periods. For complete category descriptions, eligibility requirements and to submit entries, visit https://www.pharmexec.com/apex-awards.

To learn more about the benefits of sponsoring your brand, click here.

Last year's APEX Awards saw an impressive number of entries, and a huge congratulations to all our 2022 winners who were honored at a live show in October. View the complete list of 2022 finalists and winners on our website.

About Pharmaceutical Executive

Pharmaceutical Executive is a multimedia platform that offers news, opinions, analysis, features and executive profiles. The magazine and its website serve as a forum for industry leaders to exchange opinions, experiences and insights about innovative business and marketing ideas, strategies and tactics. Pharmaceutical Executive is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America.

Media Contact:

Brianne Pangaro

MJH Life Sciences

BPangaro@mjhlifesciences.com