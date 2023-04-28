Carper, Coons, Blunt Rochester Announce Grant for Delaware Bayshore National Scenic Byway

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester (all D-Del.) today announced the award of $913,420 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) for improving the Delaware Bayshore National Scenic Byway.

“Home to world-class birding and unique coastal marshes, Delaware’s Bayshore is a national treasure,” said Senator Carper, Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “I’m pleased to announce funding for this thoroughfare, which will allow the First State to continue sharing our natural wonders with residents and visitors alike.”

“I’m thrilled that nearly $1 million will be coming home to Delaware for our Bayshore National Scenic Byway,” said Senator Coons. “Delaware’s natural beauty is meant to be shared by everyone, and I’m glad this funding will improve access for all who wish to enjoy the coastlands, river towns, and marshes of the First State.”

“The Delaware Bayshore National Scenic Byway offers Delawareans the opportunity to take in our state’s rich natural heritage along the Delaware River and Bay – and it deserves to be protected and invested in,” said Rep. Blunt Rochester. “I am thrilled to announce this funding for DelDOT for the Byway that will do just that, and I am proud that today’s announcement was made possible through the transformational Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Senators Carper and Coons and I championed in Congress.”

“Since DelDOT started the state byway program in 2000 we have seen the popularity of this scenic route continue to grow,” said Delaware Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “Increasing opportunities with this grant for safe, non-motorized travel along this corridor will only further enhance the experience for residents and guests.”

MORE ON THE DELAWARE BAYSHORE NATIONAL SCENIC BYWAY

In February 2021, the Delaware Bayshore Byway received the designation from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration as a National Scenic Byway. The Delaware Bayshore National Scenic Byway is a scenic two-lane road that follows roads and views along the Delaware River and Bay. From its northern limit in the historic City of New Castle to the southern beach resorts just outside Lewes, the byway corridor offers visitors and locals an intimate experience with preserved coastal marshlands and historic river towns along Delaware's east coast. The byway covers much of the state geographically and is ~100 miles in length.

