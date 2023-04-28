Supreme Court reaffirms limitation on governmental design immunity

In Tansavatdi v. City of Rancho Palos Verdes, the Supreme Court today holds immunity under Government Code section 830.6, that generally protects California public entities and employees from liability for injuries “caused by the plan or design of a construction of, or an improvement to, public property,” is not as broad as government defendants want. In doing so, the court rejects a call to overturn part of its decision in Cameron v. State of California (1972) finding the part was not dictum and there is nothing that “warrants departure from the doctrine of stare decisis.”