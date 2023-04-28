Announcing the Grand Opening of the Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute’s New Laboratory in Hillsboro, OR
cc-TDI's new Silicon Forest-based laboratory offers state-of-the-art facilities that allow for the expansion of preclinical research on rare childhood cancers.
Patients and families, like the Bugg’s, have been our founding research partners. They ask that we push beyond the status quo with urgency to bring every possible technology to pediatric cancer cures.”HILLSBORO, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI) proudly celebrates the grand opening of their new Silicon Forest-based laboratory in Hillsboro, Oregon on April 29th, 2023. This relocation offers state-of-the-art facilities that allow for the growth and expansion of cutting-edge preclinical research on underserved childhood cancers. Since it’s founding in 2015, cc-TDI has rapidly become an industry leader, having developed over 58 peer-review publications, and successfully pushing two drugs into three national and international clinical trials. Descriptions of some of these accomplishments were featured in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of Nature.
— Charles Keller, Scientific Director
With a proven pipeline for drug development in place, cc-TDI now has their sights set on bringing 5 drugs to clinical trials annually. To do so, cc-TDI embarked on a $1,000,000 expansion campaign in 2022, spearheaded by the immeasurable support from Megan Bugg and her community of Team Megan Bugg supporters. They have generously dedicated the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Laboratory at cc-TDI, ensuring Megan’s legacy in all current and future rhabdomyosarcoma projects. "Megan’s involvement with cc-TDI as a resident citizen scientist and advocate remains deeply meaningful to our research. Patients and families, like the Bugg’s, have been our founding research partners. They ask that we push beyond the status quo with urgency to bring every possible technology to pediatric cancer cures in hopes of developing safe and effective treatment options," notes Dr. Keller, cc-TDI’s Scientific Director and Founder.
This weekend not only celebrates the grand opening of cc-TDI’s new laboratory, but also dedicates the Megan Bugg Global Rhabdomyosarcoma Research Lab. Megan wanted to be known as “the girl who did something.” As community gathers in celebration of this milestone, they do so with great appreciation of her efforts and renewed hope for the future of childhood cancer research. For more information about cc-TDI and how to support their expansion efforts, please visit cc-TDI.org.
About cc-TDI: The Children’s Cancer Therapy Development Institute (cc-TDI, www.cc-tdi.org), is a 501c3 non-profit biotech organization whose mission is to translate scientific discovery into clinical trials by understanding and providing new disease-specific treatment options for children with cancer. cc-TDI’s research team of biologists and engineers work closely to identify targets on cancer cells and provide evidence-based testing for the selection of new drugs to be used in childhood cancer phase I and phase II clinical trials.
