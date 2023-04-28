Sapience Youth Education Announces $200K in Scholarships and Prizes Giveaway at Free Family Carnival Event in Las Vegas
Sapience Youth Education hosts free carnival event with $200K in scholarships and prizes for students, families, and teachers in Las Vegas.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sapience Youth Education has announced they will be giving away over $200,000 in prizes and scholarships at their free family carnival event where they are inviting all Summerlin, Las Vegas, and Henderson elementary school students, families, friends, and teachers.
This event will take place on Saturday, May 20th, 2023 from 11am to 2pm at 9731 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas NV 89183. The Sapience Youth education company is excited to offer a fun-filled day of free food and beverages, free games and activities, and a DJ playing age- appropriate music for dancing. In addition to the carnival festivities, this carnival will feature an exciting free-to- enter raffle where families can win a prize of $500 cash, Disney land tickets for the entire family, or a gaming console of their choice (X-Box, PS5, or Nintendo SWITCH).
Sapience Youth Education operates summers camps as well is globally known for it's youth education/tutoring in artificial intelligence, coding, robotics, math, reading, writing, mental math, and homework help. They even operate academic success after-school success programs throughout Nevada at various public, private, and charter schools.
The company is committed to promotion educational opportunities for families and children, and the free carnival event is an extension of this mission. "We're thrilled to invite elementary school students, families, friends, and teachers to our free family carnival event," said Vishal Chamaria Founder and CEO of The Sapience. "We've trained over 109,000 students globally over the past 5 years, and the magic stems from us delivering effective training in ways that engage our youth."
Attendees can register for the event for free at www.TheSapience.com/rsvp/
For more information about the Sapience Youth Education company and the free family carnival event, visit www.TheSapience.com or call (702) 751-6711.
