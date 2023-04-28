Submit Release
Stone crab season closes May 2

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab seasons in state and federal waters will close May 2, with the last day of harvest being May 1. This annual season closure is intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.

Commercially harvested stone crab claws may be possessed and sold during the closed season but only if they have been placed in inventory prior to May 2 by a licensed wholesale or retail dealer.

Stone crab traps must be removed from the water within five days after the close of the stone crab season. Stone crab claws may not be harvested from traps pulled after the season closes.

For more information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine.

Keep up-to-date with saltwater and freshwater fishing regulations on your phone with the Fish Rules App and follow Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

