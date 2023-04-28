Florida-Based Company Healing Drops Announces Record Earnings of $1.1 Million for the Last 12 Months

A health and wellness brand focuses on all-natural ingredients to make high-quality, affordable products.

Hollywood, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 28, 2023) - Entrepreneurs Dzmitry Mikhnavets, and Dimyan Vladimiravich, founded Healing Drops in 2017 as their first venture into the wellness industry. Healing Drops announced record earnings of $1.1 million for the previous year in April 2023. According to Mikhnavets, the company's dedication to producing high-quality goods has resulted in its success and development in recent years. "We created a feedback system, and we are listening to our customers. That is how we create and launch our new products. The needs of the market require it. "

According to Mikhnavets, "We have seen an increase in demand for high-quality wellness brands, and we believe that health and well-being are the most important factors for success." Thus, they created Healing Drops to provide a gateway to health and longevity. Due to Healing Drops' success and the company's record earnings, a new, all-natural product, Gummy Bears with Sea Moss and Mushroom Complex, was recently introduced to the market.

Looking forward to 2023-2024, Healing Drops is set to release new innovative products. The company plans to improve the quality of its supplements in gummy form, responding to high demand from the southern states of the USA, countries in Africa, Australia, and other heat-affected regions. The non-meltable gummies will be made from pectin and agar, which will ensure that the products retain their shape and consistency even in hot and humid conditions.

Healing Drops all natural product

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9401/164129_dcfe2652942dcbb6_001full.jpg

"The health and wellness industry is continuously evolving, and we are committed to staying ahead of the curve by offering innovative products that cater to the changing needs of our customers," said Mikhnavets. "Our goal is to continue making high-quality, affordable products not only in the IT niche but also in the wellness sector to enhance the quality of life for our customers."

Healing Drops products are available on its official website, www.healingdrops.store, affiliated websites, and at Amazon and Walmart.

For more information, please visit the Healing Drops™ website at www.healingdrops.store or contact Healing Drops™ at sales@healingdrops.store.

###

Contact details

Company: Healing Drops

Website: https://healingdrops.store/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164129