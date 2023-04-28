Free Heating Grants in Doncaster now available on the ECO 4 Flex Scheme

The new Eco 4 Scheme that now covers Doncaster is offering fully funded grants for energy-efficient upgrades in homes to reduce carbon emissions and tackle fuel poverty. In many cases, a fully funded free central heating system can be taken advantage of.

The scheme targets the most energy-inefficient homes with an EPC rating of E or below and aims to make homes more sustainable and comfortable while lowering energy bills. The grants cover gas central heating, air source heat pumps, high heat retention storage heaters, solar panels, and insulation upgrades, and are available to households with a gross income below £31,000. Even those who are not on benefits can apply for these fully funded grants in certain areas, which allows more residents to benefit from the program.

Warmer Home UK is an approved provider of these heating grants and is accepting applications for grant qualification on its website. Residents can complete a simple form to check if they qualify for the grants, which can save hundreds of pounds on annual energy bills, especially with the current rise in energy prices.

By taking advantage of these grants, Doncaster residents can make their homes more energy-efficient and comfortable to live in while reducing their energy bills and carbon footprint.

Residents in Doncaster can now apply for a free heating grant on the Warmer Home UK website.

Visit: https://warmerhomeuk.co.uk

Media Contact

Warmer Home UK

Andrew Braithwaite

United Kingdom