Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,895 in the last 365 days.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. PWOD

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. achieved net income of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, resulting in basic earnings per share of $0.66 and diluted earnings per share of $0.64.

Highlights

  • Net income, as reported under GAAP, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $4.7 million, compared to $3.4 million for the same period of 2022. Results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to 2022 were impacted by a decrease in after-tax securities losses of $16,000 (from a loss of $48,000 to a loss of $32,000) for the period. In addition, bank-owned life insurance income increased due to a gain on death benefit of $380,000 during the three months ended March 31, 2023, while an after-tax loss of $201,000 related to a branch closure negatively impacted the three months ended March 31, 2022.
  • The provision for credit losses decreased $79,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to a provision of $71,000 compared to a provision of $150,000 for the 2022 period. The decrease in the provision for credit losses was primarily due to improving loan portfolio credit metrics and a minimal level of net loan charge-offs.
  • Basic earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 and diluted earnings per share was $0.64. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 were $0.49.
  • Annualized return on average assets was 0.92% for three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.72% for the corresponding period of 2022.
  • Annualized return on average equity was 11.12% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 8.17% for the corresponding period of 2022.

Net Income

Net income from core operations ("core earnings"), which is a non-generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) measure of net income excluding net securities gains or losses, was $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to $3.5 million for the same period of 2022. Core earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $0.66 basic and $0.64 diluted, compared to $0.50 basic and diluted core earnings per share for the same period of 2022. Annualized core return on average assets and core return on average equity were 0.93% and 11.19% for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.73% and 8.28% for the corresponding period of 2022. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of core earnings, core return on assets, core return on equity, and core earnings per share described in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of this press release.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was 3.10%, compared to 2.93% for the corresponding period of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin for the three month period was driven by an increase in earning asset yield of 105 basis points ("bps") as the yield on earning assets increased throughout 2022 and during 2023 due to the rate increases enacted by the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC"). The three month period ended March 31, 2023 was impacted by an increase of 93 bps in the yield earned on the securities portfolio as legacy securities matured with the funds reinvested at higher rates. The FOMC rate increases during 2022 and 2023 contributed to the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits increasing 97 bps for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the corresponding period of 2022. Short-term borrowings increased in volume and rate paid as this funding source was utilized to provide funding for the growth in the loan portfolio resulting in an increase of $1.4 million in expense for the three months ended March 31, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022.

Assets

Total assets increased to $2.1 billion at March 31, 2023, an increase of $148.3 million compared to March 31, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $177.2 million as interest-bearing accounts in other financial institutions decreased $133.1 million and fed funds sold decreased $50.0 million as excess liquidity was primarily utilized to fund the growth in the loan portfolio. Net loans increased $296.3 million to $1.7 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022, as an emphasis was placed on commercial loan growth coupled with a significant increase in indirect auto lending. The investment portfolio increased $26.3 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 as a portion of the excess cash liquidity was invested primarily into short and medium-term municipal bonds with a maturity of 10 years or less.

Non-performing Loans

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans ratio decreased to 0.28% at March 31, 2023 from 0.38% at March 31, 2022, as non-performing loans decreased to $4.8 million at March 31, 2023 from $5.3 million at March 31, 2022. The majority of non-performing loans involve loans that are either in a secured position and have sureties with a strong underlying financial position or have been classified as impaired and have a specific allocation recorded within the allowance for loan losses. Net loan charge-offs of $123,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 impacted the allowance for loan losses, which was 0.69% of total loans at March 31, 2023 compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2022 (prior to the adoption of CECL).

Deposits

Deposits increased $26.4 million to $1.6 billion at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $11.8 million to $502.4 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Core deposits declined slightly as deposits shifted from core deposit accounts into time deposits as market rates increased due to the FOMC rate increases and increased competition for deposits. Core deposit gathering efforts remained focused on increasing the utilization of electronic (internet and mobile) deposit banking among our customers. Utilization of internet and mobile banking has increased due to these efforts coupled with a change in consumer behavior over the past several years. Interest-bearing deposits increased $38.2 million from March 31, 2022 to March 31, 2023 primarily due to increased utilization of brokered deposits of $28.9 million as this funding source was utilized to supplement the funding of the loan portfolio growth, while reducing the need to draw upon available borrowing lines. A campaign to attract time deposits with a maturity of ten to twenty-four months was started during the latter part of 2022 and has continued during the first three months of 2023.

Shareholders' Equity

Shareholders' equity increased $5.5 million to $174.0 million at March 31, 2023 compared to March 31, 2022. Accumulated other comprehensive loss of $12.0 million at March 31, 2023 increased from a loss of $6.5 million at March 31, 2022 as a result of a $7.9 million net unrealized loss on available for sale securities at March 31, 2023 compared to an unrealized loss of $3.1 million at March 31, 2022 coupled with an increase in loss of $638,000 in the defined benefit plan obligation. The current level of shareholders' equity equates to a book value per share of $24.64 at March 31, 2023 compared to $23.81 at March 31, 2022, and an equity to asset ratio of 8.42% at March 31, 2023 and 8.79% at March 31, 2022. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 were $0.32 per share.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Jersey Shore State Bank, which operates sixteen branch offices providing financial services in Lycoming, Clinton, Centre, Montour, Union, and Blair Counties, and Luzerne Bank, which operates eight branch offices providing financial services in Luzerne County, and United Insurance Solutions, LLC, which offers insurance products. Investment and insurance products are offered through Jersey Shore State Bank's subsidiary, The M Group, Inc. D/B/A The Comprehensive Financial Group.

NOTE: This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management uses the non-GAAP measure of net income from core operations in its analysis of the company's performance. This measure, as used by the Company, adjusts net income determined in accordance with GAAP to exclude the effects of special items, including significant gains or losses that are unusual in nature such as net securities gains and losses. Because these certain items and their impact on the Company's performance are difficult to predict, management believes presentation of financial measures excluding the impact of such items provides useful supplemental information in evaluating the operating results of the Company's core businesses. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" including statements concerning plans, objectives, future events or performance and assumptions and other statements, which are statements other than statements of historical fact. The Company cautions readers that the following important factors, among others, may have affected and could in the future affect actual results and could cause actual results for subsequent periods to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company herein: (i) the effect of changes in laws and regulations, including federal and state banking laws and regulations, and the associated costs of compliance with such laws and regulations either currently or in the future as applicable; (ii) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, or of changes in the Company's organization, compensation and benefit plans; (iii) the effect on the Company's competitive position within its market area of the increasing consolidation within the banking and financial services industries, including the increased competition from larger regional and out-of-state banking organizations as well as non-bank providers of various financial services; (iv) the effect of changes in interest rates; (v) the effects of health emergencies, including the spread of infectious diseases or pandemics; or (vi) the effect of changes in the business cycle and downturns in the local, regional or national economies. For a list of other factors which could affect the Company's results, see the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including "Item 1A. Risk Factors," set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Previous press releases and additional information can be obtained from the Company's website at www.pwod.com.

Contact: Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer
  110 Reynolds Street
  Williamsport, PA 17702
  570-322-1111 e-mail: pwod@pwod.com


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(UNAUDITED)

    March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2023       2022     % Change
ASSETS:              
Noninterest-bearing balances   $ 31,701     $ 25,717     23.27 %
Interest-bearing balances in other financial institutions     9,945       143,086     (93.05 )%
Federal funds sold           50,000     (100.00 )%
Total cash and cash equivalents     41,646       218,803     (80.97 )%
               
Investment debt securities, available for sale, at fair value     197,190       175,674     12.25 %
Investment equity securities, at fair value     1,163       1,229     (5.37 )%
Restricted investment in bank stock, at fair value     18,656       13,795     35.24 %
Loans held for sale     1,705       1,360     25.37 %
Loans     1,700,023       1,405,966     20.91 %
Allowance for loan losses     (11,734 )     (14,023 )   (16.32 )%
Loans, net     1,688,289       1,391,943     21.29 %
Premises and equipment, net     31,602       33,259     (4.98 )%
Accrued interest receivable     9,357       8,129     15.11 %
Bank-owned life insurance     33,359       33,953     (1.75 )%
Investment in limited partnerships     8,529       4,600     85.41 %
Goodwill     16,450       17,104     (3.82 )%
Intangibles     292       437     (33.18 )%
Operating lease right of use asset     2,635       2,795     (5.72 )%
Deferred tax asset     5,741       4,569     25.65 %
Other assets     8,529       9,159     (6.88 )%
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,065,143     $ 1,916,809     7.74 %
               
LIABILITIES:              
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 1,136,483     $ 1,098,265     3.48 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     502,352       514,130     (2.29 )%
Total deposits     1,638,835       1,612,395     1.64 %
               
Short-term borrowings     97,102       6,634     1,363.70 %
Long-term borrowings     132,738       112,918     17.55 %
Accrued interest payable     1,172       471     148.83 %
Operating lease liability     2,690       2,847     (5.51 )%
Other liabilities     18,636       13,117     42.08 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,891,173       1,748,382     8.17 %
               
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:              
Preferred stock, no par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued               n/a  
Common stock, par value $5.55, 22,500,000 shares authorized; 7,570,086 and 7,554,567 shares issued; 7,059,861 and 7,074,342 shares outstanding     42,057       41,969     0.21 %
Additional paid-in capital     54,572       54,191     0.70 %
Retained earnings     102,194       90,928     12.39 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss:              
Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities     (7,928 )     (3,074 )   (157.91 )%
Defined benefit plan     (4,110 )     (3,472 )   (18.38 )%
Treasury stock at cost, 510,225 and 480,225     (12,815 )     (12,115 )   5.78 %
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY     173,970       168,427     3.29 %
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 2,065,143     $ 1,916,809     7.74 %


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
(In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data)     2023       2022     % Change
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME:            
Loans including fees   $ 18,005     $ 13,038     38.10 %
Investment securities:            
Taxable     1,218       737     65.26 %
Tax-exempt     178       164     8.54 %
Dividend and other interest income     463       336     37.80 %
TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     19,864       14,275     39.15 %
             
INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Deposits     3,372       788     327.92 %
Short-term borrowings     1,440       1     n/m  
Long-term borrowings     754       633     19.12 %
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE     5,566       1,422     291.42 %
             
NET INTEREST INCOME     14,298       12,853     11.24 %
             
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     71       150     (52.67 )%
             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RECOVERY) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES     14,227       12,703     12.00 %
             
NON-INTEREST INCOME:            
Service charges     496       495     0.20 %
Debt securities losses, available for sale     (61 )     (2 )   (2,950.00 )%
Net equity securities gains (losses}     21       (59 )   135.59 %
Bank-owned life insurance     556       170     227.06 %
Gain on sale of loans     231       345     (33.04 )%
Insurance commissions     165       170     (2.94 )%
Brokerage commissions     165       200     (17.50 )%
Loan broker income     170       541     (68.58 )%
Debit card income     335       345     (2.90 )%
Other     179       207     (13.53 )%
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME     2,257       2,412     (6.43 )%
             
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:            
Salaries and employee benefits     6,176       6,264     (1.40 )%
Occupancy     866       910     (4.84 )%
Furniture and equipment     846       892     (5.16 )%
Software amortization     183       253     (27.67 )%
Pennsylvania shares tax     248       389     (36.25 )%
Professional fees     688       538     27.88 %
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation deposit insurance     245       202     21.29 %
Marketing     155       64     142.19 %
Intangible amortization     35       43     (18.60 )%
Other     1,456       1,452     0.28 %
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE     10,898       11,007     (0.99 )%
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION     5,586       4,108     35.98 %
INCOME TAX PROVISION     928       676     37.28 %
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS'   $ 4,658     $ 3,432     35.72 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC   $ 0.66     $ 0.49     34.69 %
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED   $ 0.64     $ 0.49     30.61 %
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC     7,058,397       7,072,575     (0.20 )%
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED     7,334,197       7,072,575     3.70 %


PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND INTEREST RATES
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended
    March 31, 2023   March 31, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands)   Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate 		  Average
Balance (1) 		  Interest   Average
Rate
ASSETS:                        
Tax-exempt loans (3)   $ 64,703     $ 448     2.81 %   $ 47,974     $ 308     2.60 %
All other loans     1,601,105       17,651     4.47 %     1,351,414       12,795     3.84 %
Total loans (2)     1,665,808       18,099     4.41 %     1,399,388       13,103     3.80 %
                         
Federal funds sold               n/a       50,000       93     0.75 %
                         
Taxable securities     181,421       1,579     3.53 %     144,438       920     2.58 %
Tax-exempt securities (3)     33,565       225     2.72 %     40,981       208     2.06 %
Total securities     214,986       1,804     3.40 %     185,419       1,128     2.47 %
                         
Interest-bearing deposits     7,031       102     5.88 %     157,541       60     0.15 %
                         
Total interest-earning assets     1,887,825       20,005     4.30 %     1,792,348       14,384     3.25 %
                         
Other assets     135,276               127,421          
                         
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 2,023,101             $ 1,919,769          
                         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                        
Savings   $ 243,302       120     0.20 %   $ 240,953       22     0.04 %
Super Now deposits     366,424       939     1.04 %     370,895       195     0.21 %
Money market deposits     289,734       1,280     1.79 %     298,820       186     0.25 %
Time deposits     188,476       1,033     2.22 %     190,819       385     0.82 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,087,936       3,372     1.26 %     1,101,487       788     0.29 %
                         
Short-term borrowings     121,754       1,440     4.80 %     5,194       1     0.08 %
Long-term borrowings     119,267       754     2.56 %     115,267       633     2.23 %
Total borrowings     241,021       2,194     3.69 %     120,461       634     2.13 %
                         
Total interest-bearing liabilities     1,328,957       5,566     1.70 %     1,221,948       1,422     0.47 %
                         
Demand deposits     498,180               506,348          
Other liabilities     28,367               23,357          
Shareholders' equity     167,597               168,116          
                         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 2,023,101             $ 1,919,769          
Interest rate spread (3)           2.60 %           2.78 %
Net interest income/margin (3)       $ 14,439     3.10 %       $ 12,962     2.93 %

1. Information on this table has been calculated using average daily balance sheets to obtain average balances.
2. Non-accrual loans have been included with loans for the purpose of analyzing net interest earnings.
3. Income and rates on fully taxable equivalent basis include an adjustment for the difference between annual income from tax-exempt obligations and the taxable equivalent of such income at the standard tax rate of 21%.


    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Total interest income   $ 19,864     $ 14,275  
Total interest expense     5,566       1,422  
Net interest income     14,298       12,853  
Tax equivalent adjustment     141       109  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (non-GAAP)   $ 14,439     $ 12,962  


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Operating Data                    
Net income   $ 4,658     $ 4,509     $ 5,250     $ 4,231     $ 3,432  
Net interest income     14,298       15,548       15,532       13,847       12,853  
Provision for credit losses     71       575       855       330       150  
Net security losses     (40 )     (39 )     (211 )     (54 )     (61 )
Non-interest income, excluding net security losses     2,297       2,120       2,294       2,191       2,473  
Non-interest expense     10,898       11,251       10,320       10,420       11,007  
                     
Performance Statistics                    
Net interest margin     3.10 %     3.42 %     3.47 %     3.12 %     2.93 %
Annualized return on average assets     0.92 %     0.92 %     1.09 %     0.88 %     0.72 %
Annualized return on average equity     11.12 %     10.92 %     12.61 %     10.15 %     8.17 %
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans     0.03 %     0.04 %     0.01 %     (0.01 )%     0.09 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     123       149       37       (40 )     303  
Efficiency ratio     65.46 %     59.79 %     57.70 %     64.72 %     71.53 %
                     
Per Share Data                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.66     $ 0.64     $ 0.74     $ 0.60     $ 0.49  
Diluted earnings per share     0.64       0.64       0.74       0.60       0.49  
Dividend declared per share     0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32       0.32  
Book value     24.64       23.76       23.32       23.56       23.81  
Common stock price:                    
High     27.77       26.89       24.29       24.35       24.67  
Low     21.90       23.15       22.02       22.34       23.64  
Close     23.10       26.62       22.91       23.09       24.43  
Weighted average common shares:                    
Basic     7,058       7,055       7,051       7,059       7,073  
Fully Diluted     7,334       7,055       7,051       7,059       7,073  
End-of-period common shares:                    
Issued     7,570       7,567       7,563       7,559       7,555  
Treasury     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (510 )     (480 )


(Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data, Unaudited)   Quarter Ended
    3/31/2023   12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022
Financial Condition Data:                    
General                    
Total assets   $ 2,065,143     $ 2,000,080     $ 1,905,116     $ 1,891,806     $ 1,916,809  
Loans, net     1,688,289       1,624,094       1,545,489       1,474,739       1,391,943  
Goodwill     16,450       16,450       17,104       17,104       17,104  
Intangibles     292       327       361       396       437  
Total deposits     1,638,835       1,556,460       1,590,415       1,589,579       1,612,395  
Noninterest-bearing     502,352       519,063       537,403       524,288       514,130  
Savings     239,526       247,952       249,532       249,057       245,661  
NOW     363,548       372,574       392,140       353,102       379,838  
Money Market     300,273       270,589       268,532       309,453       299,166  
Time Deposits     191,203       137,949       137,348       145,714       160,592  
Brokered Deposits     41,933       8,333       5,460       7,965       13,008  
Total interest-bearing deposits     1,136,483       1,037,397       1,053,012       1,065,291       1,098,265  
                     
Core deposits*     1,405,699       1,410,178       1,447,607       1,435,900       1,438,795  
Shareholders' equity     173,970       167,665       164,489       166,054       168,427  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 4,766     $ 4,890     $ 5,743     $ 5,100     $ 5,281  
Non-performing loans to total assets     0.23 %     0.24 %     0.30 %     0.27 %     0.28 %
Allowance for loan losses     11,734       15,637       15,211       14,393       14,023  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans     0.69 %     0.95 %     0.97 %     0.97 %     1.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans     246.20 %     319.78 %     264.86 %     282.22 %     265.54 %
Non-performing loans to total loans     0.28 %     0.30 %     0.37 %     0.34 %     0.38 %
                     
Capitalization                    
Shareholders' equity to total assets     8.42 %     8.40 %     8.63 %     8.78 %     8.79 %

* Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits.


Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(UNAUDITED)

    Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)     2023       2022  
GAAP net income   $ 4,658     $ 3,432  
Net securities losses, net of tax     32       48  
Non-GAAP core earnings   $ 4,690     $ 3,480  
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Return on average assets (ROA)     0.92 %     0.72 %
Net securities losses, net of tax     0.01 %     0.01 %
Non-GAAP core ROA     0.93 %     0.73 %
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Return on average equity (ROE)     11.12 %     8.17 %
Net securities losses, net of tax     0.07 %     0.11 %
Non-GAAP core ROE     11.19 %     8.28 %
         
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Basic earnings per share (EPS)   $ 0.66     $ 0.49  
Net securities losses, net of tax           0.01  
Non-GAAP basic core EPS   $ 0.66     $ 0.50  
     
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2023       2022  
Diluted EPS   $ 0.64     $ 0.49  
Net securities losses, net of tax           0.01  
Non-GAAP diluted core EPS   $ 0.64     $ 0.50  


You just read:

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more