ICBC appoints new president, CEO

CANADA, April 28 - The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) board of directors has announced that David Wong is the new president and chief executive officer (CEO).

Wong joins ICBC after serving as chief financial officer (CFO) at BC Hydro where he was responsible for financial oversight. He also served on the board of directors at BC Automobile Association and Vancity Credit Union.

“I would like to congratulate David Wong on his appointment as president and CEO of ICBC. The leadership and experience David brings leaves ICBC in good hands as ICBC continues down the path of providing affordable rates and improving customer experience,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“David joins ICBC as Enhanced Care passes its second anniversary in a strong financial position, with rates remaining stable for another two years. I look forward to our first meeting and wish David all the best in his new role.”

Prior to becoming CFO at BC Hydro, Wong held a number of other roles at the Crown corporation between 1995 and 2008, including chief financial officer at Powerex and chief accounting officer at BC Hydro. Wong holds a bachelor of business administration from Simon Fraser University and is a chartered professional accountant.

Wong will assume the role as of May 15, 2023.

