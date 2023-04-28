A summary of our commitment to Fair Housing

As Fair Housing Month comes to a close, the Georgia Department of Community (DCA) remains committed to enabling equal access to housing opportunities for the people of our state. Fifty-five years after the enactment of the federal Fair Housing Act and thirty-five years since passing the Georgia Fair Housing Law, we have seen incredible growth and opportunity across the Peach State. To summarize our commitment to fair housing, we encourage all Georgians to remember the following important aspects of these laws.

Fair housing relates to a household’s ability to seek and choose housing free from unlawful discrimination. Federal, state, and local Fair Housing laws preserve the interests and rights of Georgians as they buy, sell, and rent homes.

This principle was enacted through the Fair Housing Act, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of dwellings, because of race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability. It requires that all federal housing and urban development programs be administered in a manner that affirmatively furthers fair housing.

The State of Georgia passed its own Fair Housing Law in 1988 that enshrines anti-discrimination in housing-related activities at the state level. Georgia’s law mirrors the federal statute and is a safeguard for Georgians against discrimination in the sale, financing, and rental of a home.

Discrimination in housing includes activities such as refusing to rent or sell to someone, charging different rates, or offering different terms based on these characteristics. It could also include making discriminatory statements or disseminating discriminatory advertising. It also prohibits making false statements about the availability of housing to members of a protected class. Fair Housing laws apply to various entities. Landlords, mortgage lenders, insurance companies, real estate agents, property managers, homeowner associations, and condo boards are prohibited from discriminating against an individual or family based on their membership in a protected class. The laws apply to various transactions that involve these entities and those seeking housing, including taking out a home mortgage, getting an appraisal, purchasing homeowners insurance, and renting or selling a home.

If you believe you have been the victim of unlawful housing discrimination, you may file complaints at the state and federal level. In the state of Georgia, complaints can be made with the Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity. The Commission is tasked with enforcing the Georgia Fair Housing Law and provides residents with the ability to make a complaint if they believe they have experienced unlawful housing discrimination. Its objective is “to eliminate housing discrimination within the state of Georgia.”

The Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity enforces and responds to complaints about violations of the federal Fair Housing Act. This office investigates violations of the Fair Housing Act and other civil rights violations in housing and community development programs.

Training is available to housing professionals to keep them up to date on how to prevent unlawful housing discrimination. The Georgia Commission on Equal Opportunity provides trainings for those professions involved in housing transactions so they can comply with state and federal fair housing laws. If you are a landlord, a realtor, insurance professional, or otherwise involved in housing transactions, you may request training from the Commission via its website. These training sessions and workshops aim to educate housing professionals on the essentials of providing equal access to housing for Georgians.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development offers fair housing training through its National Fair Housing Training Academy. The Academy trains practitioners by building their capacity and developing their skills to ensure opportunity for all. It provides virtual sessions through National Fair Housing Forums and through instructor-led courses that help build specific skills. Classes and trainings are held in person or virtually across the country and throughout the year. Please visit the National Fair Housing Training Academy’s website for full details on its course offerings.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs is committed to ensuring all Georgians have fair and equitable access to housing within their economic means. Fair housing promotes diverse communities where people from various backgrounds and circumstances can live, work, raise their families, and thrive. As DCA works to help build strong, vibrant communities, we are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local nondiscrimination laws.