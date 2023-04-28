Child Abuse Prevention Activities Raise Awareness and Highlight Resources
Throughout April, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and partners held activities as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month to emphasize the importance of a safe and happy childhood.
DHHR employees in Cabell and Wayne counties worked with the Cabell/Wayne Collaborative Group, a team consisting of DHHR representatives and about 70 local agencies, to “Paint the Town Blue.” As part of the initiative, the West VIrginia Building in downtown Huntington was lit in blue and businesses decorated storefronts and planted pinwheel gardens. DHHR employees also participated in a resource fair to share prevention information with residents, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams named April 10 as Child Abuse Awareness Day and presented a proclamation to staff from DHHR’s Cabell County office.
The Children’s Home Society of WV Huntington/Ona/Milton is hosting a free concert at the Harris Riverfront Park on April 29, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to raise awareness about child abuse and children in foster care.
In addition, DHHR’s Wood County office held its annual vendor fair on April 27-28, 2023, to highlight foster care agencies, service providers and community partners and to educate residents on child abuse, remember children lost to preventable deaths, recruit foster parents, and recognize individuals who advocate for children.
Other events included the raising of the children’s memorial flag at the Logan County DHHR building and a pinwheel garden in downtown Charleston.
“DHHR works all year to promote child abuse prevention resources and ensure children and families have the information and support they need to make positive choices,” said Cammie Chapman, DHHR Deputy Secretary of Children and Adult Services. “These events showcase the dedication of our staff and community partners as they shine a light on this very important issue.”
Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in West Virginia. Click here for information on child abuse prevention resources. To report suspected child abuse or neglect, call DHHR’s Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect (24/7): 1-800-352-6513. To view and apply for careers in the child welfare field, visit dhhr.wv.gov/Pages/Career-Opportunities.aspx.