Child Abuse Prevention Activities Raise Awareness and Highlight Resources

Throughout April, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and partners held activities as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month to emphasize the importance of a safe and happy childhood.

DHHR employees in Cabell and Wayne counties worked with the Cabell/Wayne Collaborative Group, a team consisting of DHHR representatives and about 70 local agencies, to “Paint the Town Blue.” As part of the initiative, the West VIrginia Building in downtown Huntington was lit in blue and businesses decorated storefronts and planted pinwheel gardens. DHHR employees also participated in a resource fair to share prevention information with residents, and Huntington Mayor Steve Williams named April 10 as Child Abuse Awareness Day and presented a proclamation to staff from DHHR’s Cabell County office.

The Children’s Home Society of WV Huntington/Ona/Milton is hosting a free concert at the Harris Riverfront Park on April 29, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to raise awareness about child abuse and children in foster care.



