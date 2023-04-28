PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to keep a large trailer stabilized and upright during high winds to help avoid serious damage," said an inventor, from Valencia, Calif., "so I invented the TRUCK WIND DEFLECTOR. My design would redirect airflow to minimize force application."

The patent-pending invention provides a wind force reduction feature for large commercial trailers. In doing so, it helps prevent the tractor-trailer from overturning due to very high lateral winds. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable and weatherproof design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LAX-1519, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-truck-wind-deflector-to-enhance-safety-lax-1519-301804449.html

SOURCE InventHelp