Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,973 in the last 365 days.

LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions ("LP") LPX today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to common stockholders of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be payable May 26, 2023, to stockholders of record as of May 12, 2023.

About LP Building Solutions
As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation ((LP Building Solutions, NYSE:LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while stockholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lp-building-solutions-announces-quarterly-dividend-301811016.html

SOURCE LP Building Solutions

You just read:

LP Building Solutions Announces Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more