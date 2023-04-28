WASHINGTON, April 28, 2023 - “The Biden-Harris Administration has been the most supportive in our history for homegrown, renewable biofuels, which bolster American agriculture, expand people’s options for affordable fuel, strengthen our nation’s energy independence, and power the transportation sector that keeps our supply chains running. By allowing the summer sale of E15 at gas pumps nationwide, President Biden is supporting the creation of good-paying jobs and economic growth, particularly in rural and farm communities. At the same time, thanks to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, USDA is continuing to make critical investments in infrastructure to expand biofuels’ availability for drivers at thousands more retailers through competitive grants we expect to announce soon. The Inflation Reduction Act also sets the course for U.S. agriculture to lead the way in helping to build a new industry that will produce low carbon aviation and marine fuel, create more manufacturing jobs, and keep America’s aviation industry at the forefront of innovation. Through all of these actions, the Biden-Harris Administration demonstrates progress every day on behalf of consumers and farm communities across the nation.”
Statement from Secretary Vilsack on Emergency Fuel Waivers for E15 Sales
News Provided By
April 28, 2023, 18:21 GMT
