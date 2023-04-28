Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,999 in the last 365 days.

Annual Enrollment for City Workers Open from May 1 - 19, 2023

Annual enrollment is open for City of Boston workers from May 1 - May 19, 2023. We have information to help you determine whether you need to take action.

Want to add or remove a spouse and/or dependent(s) to your health insurance policy? You will need to take action by completing this enrollment form indicating the changes that you wish to make. Do not use this form if you are enrolling in coverage for the first time.

If you are not currently enrolled in the City's health insurance but would like to enroll for the first time, you can do so during this time period. Complete these enrollment forms for health insurance and basic life insurance. Both forms must be completed and submitted together.

If you are currently enrolled in the City's health insurance and do not want to make any changes to your plan selection or covered family members, then you do not need to do anything. Your current plan will carry over automatically. 

Attend a health fair to learn more

  • May 2, 2023: City Hall, 5th Floor, Piemonte Room - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

  • May 11, 2023: Boston Teachers Union -  3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

  • May 16, 2023: Florian Hall - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

What's Changing This Year?

You just read:

Annual Enrollment for City Workers Open from May 1 - 19, 2023

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more