Annual Enrollment for City Workers Open from May 1 - 19, 2023

Annual enrollment is open for City of Boston workers from May 1 - May 19, 2023. We have information to help you determine whether you need to take action.

Want to add or remove a spouse and/or dependent(s) to your health insurance policy? You will need to take action by completing this enrollment form indicating the changes that you wish to make. Do not use this form if you are enrolling in coverage for the first time.

If you are not currently enrolled in the City's health insurance but would like to enroll for the first time, you can do so during this time period. Complete these enrollment forms for health insurance and basic life insurance. Both forms must be completed and submitted together.

If you are currently enrolled in the City's health insurance and do not want to make any changes to your plan selection or covered family members, then you do not need to do anything. Your current plan will carry over automatically.

Attend a health fair to learn more

May 2, 2023: City Hall, 5th Floor, Piemonte Room - 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

May 11, 2023: Boston Teachers Union - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

May 16, 2023: Florian Hall - 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

What's Changing This Year?