SCIENCE TO ATTRACT OVER 1,000 KIDS TO STATE CAPITOL ON WEDNESDAY
32nd State Scientist Day features the Make-A-Quake experience, mining displays, a science show, and moreSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 1,000 students from 3rd to 6th grades around Northern California will experience the fascinating world of science through hands-on exhibits and experiments at the 32nd State Scientist Day (SSD) on Wednesday, May 3, on the State Capitol West Steps.
The California Association of Professional Scientists (CAPS) is bringing back the popular event after COVID-19 public-health concerns forced SSD to go on hiatus in 2020. Before that, the day’s unique presentations and interactive learning in Capitol Park had inspired students to explore careers in science for 31 consecutive years.
[Photos from the 2018 event: a skunk, students watching a science show, and a student peering through a stereoscope.]
Visually appealing, hands-on displays will be on site. Among them:
• California Rocks! Geologists will share cool facts about minerals and how to identify geologic hazards. Check out engaging tsunami and liquefaction demonstrations, the Make-A-Quake experience, and see stereoscope 3D views of landslides, California volcanoes, and a cool rock and mineral display!
• It’s All Mine! Check out information, artifacts and pictures about mining and abandoned mines around California!
• Mad Science! This noon-time show features thrilling science demonstrations sure to please kids and adults alike!
_____________________________
WHAT: The 32nd State Scientist Day (back after a three-year hiatus)
WHO: More than 1,000 3rd to 6th graders and teachers, plus CAPS members & event organizers.
WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Scientists begin setup at 8 a.m. Students arrive between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Mad Science show at noon.)
WHERE: West Steps of the State Capitol (Media can check in at the CAPS table for assistance with finding optimum video and photo opportunities and interviews.)
_____________________________
The California Association of Professional Scientists represents more than 5,300 state-employed scientists working in over 30 state departments in 81 scientific classifications. CAPS members protect the public from life-threatening diseases; safeguard our wildlife and abundant natural resources; and protect our food supply, air, and water from toxic waste and pollution.
Jon Ortiz
California Association of Professional Scientists
+1 916-761-8276
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
State Scientist Day 2019