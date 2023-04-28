InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Small Flag Display (LAX-1532)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there should be a way to fully display the image on a small flag, regardless of any movement or weather," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented the UP FLAGS. My design would offer a more attractive presentation of the flag."

The invention provides an improved way to display small flags. In doing so, it ensures that the flag is displayed in a fully visible and attractive manner. As a result, it can be positioned on a desk, table, vehicle, or other surface and it eliminates the need to anchor large, heavy flags. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, sports fans, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

