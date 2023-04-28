AI in Software Development Market to See Competition Rise | ScienceSoft, InData Labs, DICEUS
AI in Software Development Market Review: All Eyes on 2023 Outlook
AI in Software Development Market will witness a 20.09% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global AI in Software Development market to witness a CAGR of 20.09% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Global AI in Software Development Market Breakdown by Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Others) by Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid) by By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs)) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The AI in Software Development market size is estimated to increase by USD 14 Billion at a CAGR of 20.09% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 47 Billion.
HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on AI in Software Development Market Insights, to 2028" with 150+pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the AI in Software Development market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ScienceSoft (United States), InData Labs (Singapore), DICEUS (Poland), Innowise (United States), ThirdEye Data (United States), DataRoot (Ukraine), DataRobot (United States), Master of Code Global (Canada), H2O (United States), IBM (United States), Hatchworks Technologies (United States), CloudMinds (China), Fayrix (Israel), STX Next (Poland), Xicom Technologies (India)
Definition:
The AI in Software Development market refers to the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies and techniques to improve and optimize the software development process. This includes using AI to automate certain tasks, such as testing and debugging, as well as leveraging AI to enhance the overall quality and efficiency of software development projects. The AI in Software Development market also includes the use of AI-powered tools and platforms that assist developers in writing, managing, and deploying software code. This market is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for software development services and the need for more efficient and effective development processes.
Market Trends:
Unreliability of AI Algorithms
Market Drivers:
Growth in Big Data
Market Opportunities:
Adoption of AI to Improve Customer Service
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of AI in Software Development Market: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid
Key Applications/end-users of AI in Software Development Market: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Others
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in AI in Software Development Market?
• What you should look for in a AI in Software Development
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 AI in Software Development vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of AI in Software Development Market
AI in Software Development Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid)
AI in Software Development Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (Healthcare, Manufacturing, Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Retail, Transportation and Logistics, Telecommunications, Others) (2022-2028)
AI in Software Development Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
AI in Software Development Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
AI in Software Development Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid)
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of AI in Software Development
AI in Software Development Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
