Shepherd's Flock Preschool Celebrates 25 Years with Community Party

Outdoor Celebration includes food trucks, live music, family activities

25th Anniversary Open House Celebration

NAEYC accredited and 4-star Parent Aware rated preschool is welcoming new students and families

PRIOR LAKE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepherd’s Flock Preschool, an NAEYC accredited and 4-star Parent Aware rated preschool, based in Prior Lake, Minnesota, is celebrating its 25th anniversary of preschool education. Shepherd’s Flock provides a nurturing environment for students to succeed, celebrate their individuality, and experience spiritual, academic, and social emotional learning in a nature-filled setting.

Shepherd’s Flock offers full-day and half-day programs for children aged 33 months through 5 years old. The programs include in-house field trips and other enrichment opportunities throughout the class day, outdoor learning in 15 acres of nature preserve, and intergenerational programming with the senior living residents at McKenna Crossing. Shepherd's Flock partners with families in educating students in the ways that are best for them and offers scholarships for those who need financial assistance.

“As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy for all the wonderful children and families we have gotten to know over the years. The majority of our families have been referred by other preschool families and that’s such a lovely compliment and testament to the program and community that has been created here at Shepherd’s Flock.” – Ann Janisch, Preschool Director

Celebrate with Shepherd’s Flock on Monday, May 15th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at 3611 North Berens Road NW, Prior Lake, Minnesota. The outdoor celebration will include ice cream, food trucks, live music, bingo, crafts, face-painting, and other great activities including Touch-A-Truck! All are welcome to eat, play, and learn more about enrolling at Shepherd’s Flock.

