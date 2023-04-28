Secretary Naig Comments on the Biden Administration’s Emergency Waiver for E15 Summer Sales

DES MOINES, Iowa (Apr. 28, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig released the following statement today after the Biden Administration issued an emergency waiver to allow uninterrupted sales of E15 during the 2023 summer driving season:

“As the nation’s leader in ethanol production and the first state to adopt an E15 standard, Iowans have long recognized the importance of biofuels for reducing costs at the pump, building demand for our corn, creating good jobs in rural Iowa, being a cleaner choice for the environment and making America energy independent. At a time when fuel prices are still too high and the fantasy of foreign-sourced EVs continues to attract far too much focus, E15 remains the lowest-cost and lowest carbon fuel option for over 96 percent of the vehicles on the road today. While I am pleased that the Administration is moving forward with this long overdue waiver, we need permanent year-round access to E15 that removes this year-to-year uncertainty.”