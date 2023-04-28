Indians Fear AI-Driven Job Loss, See AI Education as Vital for Career Growth: Digit Survey

Digit Survey on AI

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- - 67% of individuals are highly familiar with ChatGPT; 75% believe that their career progression will be hindered if they do not acquire skills in AI

- 65% of the respondents would want their AI-powered personal assistant to help them organize their schedule and reminders

- 59% of Indians see AI as a mix of opportunities and threats

- Reduced human interaction in professional settings, ethical concerns related to privacy and data usage, job displacement, and increased competition are the top concerns around AI usage

- Digit Magazine has achieved the distinction of being the first and only Indian magazine to publish a complete issue using ChatGPT.

Digit, India's leading personal technology media brand, has released the results of its groundbreaking survey on India's response to the AI revolution. The Digit Research Lab’s study sought to assess the country's general sentiment and reaction to the potential impact of AI on employment and education.

The survey, which was conducted among 3050 respondents (a combination of young professionals and students) between 24th March 2023 and 10th April 2023 revealed that 67% of participants were highly familiar with generative tools like ChatGPT, with 23% reporting moderate familiarity, and only 10% indicating no familiarity at all. The study also found that 75% of respondents believed that their career growth would be impeded if they did not learn about AI, machine learning, and other related fields.

"The results of Digit's survey highlight the critical role that AI is set to play in shaping India's future and the importance of equipping our workforce and students with the necessary skills to succeed in an increasingly AI-driven world. Although there are concerns about the potential risks of AI, the opportunities for growth and innovation are enormous. Digit is thrilled to demonstrate the power of AI tools such as ChatGPT by creating an entire issue of our magazine using this cutting-edge technology. We are excited to witness how AI will continue to transform the way we work and learn," says Vikas Gupta, Founder, and Director of 9.9 Group.

The survey also revealed that 59% of Indians perceive AI as a combination of both opportunities and threats, with 11% seeing it as a significant threat that could lead to job displacement and increased competition. The perceived threat level is even higher among students, at 40%, compared to working professionals at 36%.

On a positive note, 62% of Indians recognize the significant role of AI in personalized and accelerated learning processes through targeted feedback. The survey also found that respondents believe the Indian education system should prioritize the development of critical thinking and problem-solving skills (54%), establish strong foundations in digital literacy (49%), integrate AI-related subjects into the curriculum (46%), and encourage interdisciplinary learning to foster adaptability (30%) to better prepare students for a future that includes AI.

By releasing a complete issue using ChatGPT in April 2023, Digit Magazine demonstrated the potential of AI tools like ChatGPT in the publishing industry. The issue featured cover stories, topical features, letters to the editor, gadget reviews, and all other regular sections.

"Digit's research has produced compelling observations. Despite the concerns about job loss due to the growth of AI, the majority of the survey respondents have expressed a keen interest in learning more about AI to enhance their career prospects and professional development. This trend is not limited to students alone but also observed among professionals who want to make informed decisions, improve their skills, and advance their careers using AI. It will be fascinating to observe the overall impact of AI on the Indian job market as this technology continues to evolve”, says Ms. Shambhavi Sinha, Lead Analyst at Digit Research Labs.

Overall, Digit's survey provides valuable insights into India's response to the AI revolution and highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address both opportunities and threats in the rapidly changing landscape. The details of the survey can be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kPtidZZeYi_eNlk9HthvZyClfT9rsl0-/view?usp=sharing

About Digit:

For the past 22 years, Digit has been steadfast in its mission to be the most trusted friend when it comes to everything you may want or should know about technology. With editorial content across 8 languages (English + 7 vernacular), Digit is amongst the top 3 online tech destinations in India (as per Comscore rankings). Digit strives to educate you on how technology can enhance and enrich your life by providing you with information, opinion, and advice on what to buy and how to get the most out of it. With our ever-growing community, Digit is a sum of all its members and followers who are an integral part of Digit. Digit is not a brand, it’s a community that feeds your passion for technology. Digit's Gaming brand - SKOAR!, connects with gamers via its digital and on-ground properties like SKOAR! College Gaming Club (SCGC). Focussed on building the college-level gaming ecosystem in India, SCGC engages with gamers by partnering with colleges across India to establish gaming clubs/esports programs and support student competitive gaming leagues across dozens of colleges in India.