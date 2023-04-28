NXP Exchange Discusses Its View On the Probable Impact of ChatGPT and Artificial Intelligence On Writers and Journalists
Sounding the alarm: a chorus of major newspapers and media outlets is asking if freelance writers’ jobs are at stake.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-profile emergence and societal prevalence of ChatGPT and other Artificial Intelligence platforms have turned the entire notion of researching and writing on its head, according to the general perception. Or has it? While this admittedly powerful technology is becoming both an ally to students and a nemesis to their instructors, it probably will not serve to disrupt traditional human-dependent journalism to the extent that many so-called pundits are saying that it will, according to NXP Exchange. And that is a good thing for both professional writers and their readers.
Sounding the alarm: a chorus of major newspapers and media outlets is asking if freelance writers’ jobs are at stake, if AI may be a risk to creativity, if flesh-and-blood writers could essentially become obsolete. But don’t fear for human-written content just yet, declares NXP Exchange. The New York-based business society of professional writers and journalists says human-generated writing is alive and well and that reports of its impending death have been exaggerated. [Read More In Full Release]
Not that there isn’t some cause for concern. AI has already penetrated portions of the freelance writing market. Digital outlets are increasingly turning to ChatGPT and other AI platforms to provide, as they call it, “cost-effective” sources of content. Beyond the money saved by not paying real writers, generative AIs offer certain advantages – they can produce a great deal of copy very quickly.
As stylists, though, they tend to be a bit stodgy and redundant. And unaware, as it were, of the exact nature of the text they generate. A human writer is more capable of grasping the significance of a piece of information and its relevance to the narrative. Take, for example, this discourse on the art of writing the novel: “When writing a novel, the creation of the characters is crucial to character development…” AI can quickly process and sort through vast amounts of data, but exercising critical thinking skills is another thing entirely.
For that matter, while research is perhaps one of the most vaunted abilities of AI, the process of research involves not only gathering information but also understanding and analyzing it, identifying key patterns and relationships, and drawing meaningful conclusions from the data. Human researchers are better equipped to do this because they can think creatively, hypothesize, and ask questions that are beyond the capabilities of AI.
Moreover, research often requires interdisciplinary knowledge and expertise. While AI is adept at processing and analyzing data from a particular field, it lacks the overarching understanding that comes with human experience and education across various disciplines. Researchers, on the other hand, can leverage their diverse knowledge and understanding to identify patterns and draw conclusions that are more nuanced than what AI can provide.
Furthermore, research often involves dealing with incomplete or conflicting information. Human researchers are skilled at navigating ambiguity and making informed decisions based on incomplete data, tasks which AI may struggle to complete without programmed input.
And here’s the rub. AIs are superb at generating content -- but that’s an entirely different beast than writing.
Writing is not simply about the words on the page. It's about conveying emotion, opinions, and perspective. While AI has proven to be efficient at producing data-driven content, it often fails to convey human sentiments, irony, sarcasm, or even humor. Writing is not just conveying facts but also creating an emotional connection with the reader.
Human writers bring their individual experiences, beliefs, and perspectives to a piece of writing, defining their identity and creating their own style. AI, on the other hand, uses predetermined frameworks, templates, and algorithms to create standardized and repeatable patterns that can fail to engage the reader or create an emotional connection.
AI tools can generate summaries and general articles, but they cannot replicate the creativity, depth, and originality that are expected in a work of value. Human writers spend years honing their craft and developing a unique voice, elements that cannot be replicated by AI’s transactional processes. Writing is not just conveying facts, but also creating an emotional connection with the reader. Understanding that is essential to the task. [Read More In Full Release]
