Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,886 in the last 365 days.

Traders Union experts name the Best Forex Brokers Malaysia

Malaysia has a very progressive Forex trading policy in place, and the country's residents can use any internationally-regulated Forex broker. Traders Union website features a rating of the Best Forex Brokers in Malaysia, offering the best conditions for successful trading.

There are a large number of Forex brokers offering their services in Malaysia, but not all of them can be considered reliable. Other factors to consider are trading conditions, fees, etc. Traders Union experts published a rating of the Best Forex Brokers Malaysia in 2023, featuring reliable brokers regulated by respected financial regulation authorities.

How the best brokers in Malaysia were selected

With the wide variety of Forex brokers offering their services to traders in Malaysia, it is very difficult to choose the best one. Traders Union experts reviewed and evaluated the operation of the most popular brokerage companies in the country using the following criteria:

  • regulation;
  • availability of services in Malaysia;
  • minimum deposit;
  • choice of trading assets;
  • trading conditions;
  • deposit/withdrawal options.


Experts also considered such features as analytics, education for beginners, and quality of the support service. Availability of an Islamic account is an important condition for traders from Malaysia.

Best Forex Brokers Malaysia by Traders Union

Traders Union experts analyzed a multitude of factors to determine the 21 best Forex brokers for residents of Malaysia. The list features the following companies:

  • Admiral Markets
  • RoboForex
  • Exness
  • Tickmill
  • IC Markets
  • PocketOption
  • Amarkets
  • Forex4you
  • InstaForex
  • XM Group and others.


For example, IC Markets offers rather attractive conditions. The minimum deposit is $200, and the spread starts from 0 pips. The broker also offers Islamic accounts for Muslim traders.

Media Contact
Company Name: Traders Union
Contact Person: Peter Halt
Email: Send Email
Country: Cyprus
Website: https://tradersunion.com/

 

Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com
To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Traders Union experts name the Best Forex Brokers Malaysia

You just read:

Traders Union experts name the Best Forex Brokers Malaysia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more