Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida

Apopka, FL April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023.

The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre campus features 19 drive through service bays, parts center, inspection camera repair center and an equipment delivery and training area. “The relocation was necessitated in order to continue to provide the best support to our customers. The new facility will enhance our ability to service, repair, provide adequate parts inventory, increase our rental fleet and provide top-notch training,” stated Chris Haase, President.

EPG represents premier infrastructure equipment specializing in road, sewer, water, refuse and bulk collection vehicles. Product lines include Elgin Street Sweepers; Vactor Combination Sewer Cleaners; TruVac Vacuum Excavation trucks and trailers; Envirosight Inspection Camera Systems; Labrie Automated Side Loader, Wittke Front Loader and Leach Rear Loader Refuse Trucks; Petersen Industries Bulk Refuse Collection Trucks; Galfab Roll-Off Hoists; Swaploader Hook Lifts and other related equipment.

About EPG: Founded in 2002 in Maitland, Florida, EPG has since expanded to Apopka, FL; Deerfield Beach, FL; Atlanta, GA; and Memphis, TN; covering Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and the Caribbean. EPG is a second-generation business, currently led by Christopher Haase – President, John Miller – Vice President and Christopher Vanderhof – Vice President Sales with over 100 dedicated, fully trained teammates proud to deliver the best customer experience. EPG subsidiary EP Rents LLC, a full-service rental company, provides rental equipment on a purely rental basis or on a rent-to-own contract.

