InventHelp Inventor Develops New Flag Raising/Lowering Kit (LGT-430)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I wanted to create a convenient kit to eliminate the repetitive tying of a flag rope around a flag pole cleat," said an inventor, from Henderson, Nev., "so I invented the EASY FLAG RAISING. My design would make the entire flag raising, lowering, and connection of the flag line much easier, even for everyday use."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective kit for easy attachment, raising, and lowering of a flag on a flag pole. In doing so, it offers an alternative to tying the flag rope around the lower cleat. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for residential and commercial settings with flag poles.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

