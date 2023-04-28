Author and Influencer, Bethanee Epifani, Hosts a Healthy Dating Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bethanee Epifani, renowned author-speaker, is thrilled to announce the re-introduction of her dating book, Don't Fall Prey!, on May 20, 2023. To celebrate the re-launch of her book, Bethanee is hosting a special event aiming to foster open and honest discussions about dating and promote healthy dating practices.
The event is designed to create a safe space for individuals to talk about their dating experiences without fear of being invalidated or judged. Bethanee believes that healthy relationships are built on a series of things including self-love, self-awareness and valid expectations. She is passionate about creating spaces where guests come prepared to share knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of modern dating.
During the event, Bethanee will share insights from her book, Don't Fall Prey!, which is a thought- provoking and entertaining guide to building self-awareness for healthy relationships in today's fast-paced world. She will provide practical advice and personal lessons for developing and maintaining meaningful connections while navigating common challenges in dating.
In addition to discussing the book, Bethanee will engage in interactive discussions with attendees, encouraging them to share their own experiences and concerns related to relationships. The event will provide a platform for participants to ask questions, seek guidance and learn from each other's perspectives in a supportive, non-judgmental environment. Her goal is to promote healthy, inclusive relationships, and to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to create meaningful connections based on self-awareness and clear expectations.
Bethanee’s Don't Fall Prey! re-release event promises to be an enlightening and empowering experience for anyone who is interested in understanding the intricacies of healthy relationships in today's world. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from Bethanee’s expertise, connect with like-minded individuals, and gain valuable insights into building meaningful connections. As a “bonus” to this event, Bethanee will also introduce her latest book – Love Prayer Poems, which is sure to add to the honest conversations and great exchange of information about loving partnerships.
To purchase Bethanee Epifani’s book, Don't Fall Prey!, check out Amazon. You can also visit her website for more information (www.bethaneeepifani.com)
Bethanee Epifani
B’Epifani
beepifani@gmail.com