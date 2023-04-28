Submit Release
Cranbourne Beauty Salon Celebrates 12 years in Business

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, April 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esvees Hairdresser Cranbourne, Australia – Cranbourne Beauty Salon is proud to celebrate 9 years in Cranbourne. Located in the heart of huntclub, the salon offers a wide range of services, from cuts and styling to colouring and treatments.

The salon is owned and operated by an experienced hairdresser, who have been in the industry for over 35 years. They are passionate about providing the highest quality of service and strive to make each customer feel special.

The salon is equipped with the latest technology and products, ensuring that customers receive the best possible results. The hairdresser is dedicated to creating unique and stylish looks that will make each customer feel confident and beautiful.

Cranbourne Beauty Salon is committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for all customers. The beautician is passionate about creating a positive atmosphere and providing a service that is tailored to each individual’s needs.

Cranbourne Beauty Salon is excited to offer teeth whitening in cranbourne as well and looks forward to welcoming new customers. We offer many other services like treading, facials, skin care, beauty care, waxing in Cranbourne

The salon is open Tuesday to Saturday and offers a range of services to suit all budgets. For more information, please visit the salon’s website esvees.com.au

