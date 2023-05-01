Submit Release
Golden Section Invests in Publica, a Shopify-like platform dedicated to supporting book publishers

The Golden Section logo is made up of three triangles that look like a sailboat and is colored gold.

Publica collaborate with over 350 book publishers and newspapers from 16 different countries, enabling them to establish their own ecommerce channels.

We look forward to journeying with the team on its mission to support creators and democratize access to digital publishing!”
— Kristen Phillips, Executive Director @Golden Section
HOUSTON, TX, U.S., May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We have decided to invest in publica.la, an innovative digital publishing platform that is transforming the way written content is created, shared and consumed.

Publica.la is the first decentralized network of content that enables publishers to have direct relationships with their readers and also provides them tools to market, sell, and monetize content with complete ownership.

With Publica, creators can sell, share and consume all kinds of digital content directly through a reliable and secure multi-device platform. Publica provides creators with the tools to sell their own content, sell other creators content in branded digital bookstores, and create digital libraries of professional content.

Publica was invested on based on Pablo's domain expertise in the publishing space, coupled with his passion for technology and innovation. The Publica team has built a powerful tool and platform that empowers creators, and provides consumers with a modern way to purchase content. Most importantly, the Publica platform gives the creator control over their user data, and eliminates the barrier that currently exists between creators and consumers on other marketplaces and platforms.

As part of our partnership, we will be working closely with the Publica team to help build their product and support founder and CEO Pablo Laurino along his journey to a meaningful exit. Along the way, Publica will continue to add in AI functionality, and other feature improvements that will help creators distribute and monetize their content.

Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting company!

