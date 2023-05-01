Introducing the Redesigned ECE® Connection
The ECE® Connection has a fresh new look.MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE®), a nonprofit organization that evaluates foreign educational credentials, is pleased to announce the redesigned ECE® Connection, which includes a fresh new look and a host of new features.
The ECE® Connection is the official online resource for credential evaluators, offering access to news, resources, and message board topics covering international credentials and their evaluation. The website has a new look that feels more modern and has intuitive navigation, making it easier to browse by country or feature type to discover resources and useful content.
The redesigned Connection offers many new features:
- A more intuitive navigation system that allows you to browse by country or feature type
- An enhanced filtering system that lets you search news by country or category, resources by category or country, and message board topics by category or country
- A convenient search option that lets you filter content across all features on the Connection
The ECE® Connection is a powerful resource for international educational credential evaluators. ECE is excited to announce the redesign of the website, which will allow users to easily find and navigate the resources and content they need to do their job as an evaluator or admissions professional.
Said Rasmus Spanner, ECE® Connection Administrator, “The redesign reflects their commitment to providing fellow credential evaluators with the best possible experience on the ECE® Connection. The new website design is intended to be more modern and user-friendly, focusing on easy navigation and quick access to information that matters most to credentialing professionals.”
To learn more, users can explore ECE’s Institution Training and Resources page to discover the advantages of the Connection.
About Educational Credential Evaluators
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc. (ECE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Founded in 1980, ECE evaluates foreign educational credentials of individuals for the purposes of studying or working in the U.S. and studying in Canada. ECE® reports give individuals from other countries the recognition they deserve for education completed in their home countries and give higher education institutions, employers, healthcare organizations, and licensing boards confidence that educational equivalencies between countries are accurate. ECE’s mission is to promote the betterment of individuals’ lives and society by ensuring that educational qualifications are fairly and accurately recognized across borders. Launched in 2016, ECE® Aid is a charitable initiative developed to provide free evaluation reports for vulnerable and displaced populations. In addition to providing reports, ECE® team members provide ongoing training and support to the international education community.
Rasmus Spanner
Educational Credential Evaluators, Inc.
+1 414-604-5273
rspanner@ece.org