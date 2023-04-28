Boss Brows of St Louis Missouri Announces, Next In-Person Microblading Training Class & Certification Course

Boss Brows Studio Microblading Services & Training Certification Center St Louis Missouri. Grand Opening Ceremony Boss Brows Microblading Studio & Training Certification Center Logo Banner Boss Brows Microblading Studio Online Training Certification Center Logo

Boss Brows is a premier Microblading Academy & Training Center and are announcing their next in-person certification training class. Enrollment is now open.

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Boss Brows Studio, a leading professional eyebrow microblading studio, is excited to announce the launch of its next in-person eyebrow microblading classes & training. Boss Brows of St Louis, Missouri has announced it's next in-person microblading class and training certification course, to be held on July26th, 2023. Enrollment is now open. Boss Brows of St Louis is a leader in microblading training and offers both online and in-person microblading certification classes and training. The curriculum is designed to equip individuals with the skills and knowledge required to become a successful microblading artist.

Boss Brows is renowned for its expertise in eyebrow microblading and has been serving the St. Louis community for 12 years. Boss Brows eyebrow microblading artists provide high-quality microblading services to clients, and now, they are sharing their knowledge with aspiring microblading artists through their new microblading academy.

The online and in-person microblading career classes offered by Boss Brows are comprehensive and cover everything from theory to practical application. The courses are taught by highly trained and experienced microblading artist and Boss Brows owner, Kristi Kruszynski, who is passionate about sharing her knowledge and expertise with others. The next in-person classes are July 26th - 28th, 2023. Sign Up For Boss Brows Academy In-Person Classes today. Enrollment is now open for all residents.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our microblading Academy with our in-person classes and online training," said the spokesperson for Boss Brows. "We have been serving the St. Louis community for many years, and now we want to help others start their own successful microblading careers. Our courses are designed to provide aspiring artists with the skills, knowledge, and support they need to succeed in the competitive world of microblading."

The online and in-person classes are now available for enrollment on the Boss Brows website, bossbrowsla.com.

Interested individuals can sign up for the classes and begin their journey to becoming a professional microblading artist. Boss Brows academy offers a range of classes, both in person and online, suitable for every skill level, from beginner to advanced. Boss Brows’ online training is comprehensive, filled with hands-on training exercises and will take you through every step of the eyebrow microblading process. The best part is that you can go at your own pace and receive support in the form of video critique from the educator. Sign up for our Boss Brows Eyebrow Microblading Training and Online Class Today.

Boss Brows is dedicated to providing the highest quality education to its students, ensuring they have the continued support needed to succeed. Whether you are looking to start a new career or expand your existing skills, Boss Brows' microblading academy classes & training are an excellent opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

For more information about Boss Brows academy and its microblading training and classes, visit bossbrowsla.com or contact them at studio@bossbrowsla.com. You can also visit Boss Brows Studio & Academy at 8450C Eager Road, Brentwood, MO 63144, (314) 380-0880.