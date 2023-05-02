yuv® LAUNCHES THE WORLD'S FIRST SMART HAIR COLOUR Lab FOR SALONS AND FREELANCERS
UNITED KINGDON, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- yuv® Beauty, a new BeautyTech company, is proud to announce the launch of the world's first smart hair colour Lab for salons and freelancers. The yuv® Lab is a patent-pending system that dispenses millions of custom colour formulations at the touch of a button, and will save the average salon hundreds of pounds a year from colour wastage as well as providing a truly sustainable and space-saving alternative to current systems.
The yuv® Lab allows professional hair colourists to create precise bespoke formulations that are tailored to each individual client's hair type and desired look. From quarter shades to the addition of tertiary tones, pH control, translucency-opacity levels, the system uses advanced technology to create the perfect blend of colours and tones, ensuring a flawless and consistent result every time.
yuv®, pioneering a new approach, has developed tailor-made refillable cartridges for the yuv® Lab, with the goal of ushering in a more environmentally conscious future for the hair industry. The yuv® Lab uses aluminium metal cartridges, providing a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional single-use colour tubes. The closed-loop system of refillable cartridges also reduces waste and contributes to a more environmentally friendly approach to professional hair colouring.
The yuv® innovative and gentle hair colour formulation is designed to achieve maximum customisation, providing up to 100% grey coverage, whilst maintaining the integrity of the hair. The ME-PPD technology replaces PPD or PTD which are the main sources of reactions in other colour lines and it has been scientifically proven to dramatically reduce allergic reactions. Furthermore, the yuv® Lab is fully equipped with all the developers colourists need, including a cream bleach, and offers the flexibility to substitute ingredients for achieving semi-permanent results.
“We are thrilled to launch yuv® and bring a new level of innovation to the professional hair color industry,” said CEO & founder Francisco Gimenez. “The Lab and pay-as-you-dispense model offer salons a more efficient and cost-effective way to color hair, while our commitment to sustainability ensures we are doing our part to reduce waste and protect the environment.”
The yuv® pay as you dispense model means that salons and freelancers will only ever be charged for what they use, no more over-paying for dead stock. The new way of purchasing colour is a cost-effective solution for everyone and allows for salons and freelancers to better manage their inventory and reduce their waste. yuv® has developed smart algorithms that ensure colour cartridges are automatically restocked; based on their own unique usage, with no up front inventory costs.
yuv® is committed to innovation and sustainability, and the launch of the yuv® Lab is just the beginning of their mission to upgrade the professional hair colour industry. For £49 a month, salons and freelancers can subscribe to yuv® and get access to its business solutions, including a yuv® Lab, an Apple® iPad® to access the yuv® app and a thermal printer to label hair colour bowls.
The yuv® Lab will be showcased at Colour World 2023 in London on May 14th and 15th. Attendees will be able to try this most game-changing addition to the salon since the hairdryer and the yuv® team will be on hand to demonstrate the Lab and answer any questions.
About yuv®:
yuv® Beauty is a new BeautyTech company committed to upgrading the professional hair industry through innovation and sustainability. The yuv® Lab is the world's first smart hair colour Lab for salons and freelancers, offering bespoke professional formulations at the touch of a button. yuv®, pioneering a new approach, has developed tailor-made refillable cartridges for the yuv® Lab, with the goal of ushering in a more environmentally conscious future for the hair industry.
Headquartered in London, UK, yuv® Beauty was founded by Francisco Gimenez, an industry pioneer in hair colour customisation technology. Gimenez previously served as the CEO and co-founder of eSalon.com, a bespoke direct-to-consumer subscription service for at-home hair colour based in Los Angeles, which is now under the ownership and operation of Henkel AG.
