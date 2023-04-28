Pitch Global and Create Impact Launch Funding Diversity Initiative During Milken Institute Global Conference
Partners are fighting systemic barriers to equality in California with event featuring representatives of IBM, UCLA, and National Black Entrepreneurs Project.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pitch Global, an Entrepreneur platform that has been providing entrepreneurs an opportunity to connect with CVCs, VCs and other investors for nearly a decade, and Create Impact, a women-led nonprofit organization supporting socially conscious entrepreneurs with tools to maximize their impact, announced today that they have partnered to host the “Funding Diversity Roundtable” - an off-site event that takes place during this year’s Milken Institute Global Conference May 1, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. The event is sponsored by O'Melveny & Myers at their offices in Century City (2 blocks away from the conference’s main location).
The “Funding Diversity Roundtable” will feature leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), and includes presentations from Samir Mehta (IBM's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Program), Trish Halamandaris (Director, UCLA Anderson Venture Accelerator), the National Black Entrepreneurs Project, and the California Inclusivity Fund, among others.
Pitch Global is led by Kaustav Chaudhuri (KC Wisdom) and Axel Tillmann, with the vision that entrepreneurs need a platform to present their innovations in front of a qualified investor audience. Create Impact was founded by Rachel Carlsen, a certified public accountant with more than 30 years of experience, with a mission to empower diverse and socially conscious entrepreneurs through its Changemakers campaign.
The “Funding Diversity Roundtable” is the first of many planned collaborations between the partners to address unequal access and provide encouragement for starting and funding ventures by Brown and Black, Latinx, and women entrepreneurs.
Funding diversity initiatives is an important step towards promoting equity and inclusion. The event’s primary goal is to help investors set clear goals and metrics, monitor and evaluate initiatives, work with diverse stakeholders, foster accountability, and make investments into capacity building. By taking these steps, funding diversity initiatives can be more effective in achieving their intended results; promoting equity and inclusion and addressing systemic barriers to equality.
To learn more or to attend the Funding Diversity Roundtable, visit https://bit.ly/PGDEI
About Pitch Global
PITCH GLOBAL was started in 2015 by Kaustav Chaudhuri (KC WISDOM) with the vision that entrepreneurs needed a platform the present their innovations in front of a qualified investor audience. PITCH GLOBAL is even more – and offers a judgment-free environment where aspiring entrepreneurs can get the experience and the feedback to develop their perfect pitch. Our attending mentors and investors are always paired with our startup companies, and everybody comes with lessons learned away from PITCH GLOBAL events. At PITCH GLOBAL we see the progression from early pitches to investment attracting pitches. We have a long list of companies that received their investment from our network. Pitch Global is working together with State government initiatives and has had year over year more than $60M Economic Impact to the State of California. Learn more at www.PitchGlobal.com
About Create Impact™
Create Impact is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization guided by the United Nations' Global Goals for a better world by 2030. We are a women-led organization of Changemakers who believe that like-minded people work STRONGER TOGETHER. We Collaborate, we Innovate, and we act as your Social Impact Partner. Backed by a CPA with over 30-years of experience in nonprofits and tax preparation, we provide the resources, administration, accounting services and guidance to help our community of Changemakers Create Impact. Learn more at www.CreateImpact.org. #Changemakers #CreateImpact
