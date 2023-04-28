Mussalli Law Firm to Advise TokenLinx on Legal Complexities of Real Estate Transaction Marketplace Launch
TokenLinx hires Mussalli Law Firm to help with company structure and long-term success for its upcoming real estate transaction marketplace launch.THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TokenLinx, a new marketplace for real estate transactions, has announced that it has retained the services of the Mussalli Law Firm, based out of The Woodlands, TX. The Mussalli Law Firm will be working closely with TokenLinx to review operating agreements, help establish company structure, and consult on the setup of TokenLinx for long-term success, ahead of its soft launch.
"We're excited to be working with the Mussalli Law Firm," said Anil Adoni, Co-CEO of TokenLinx. "Their experience and expertise in corporate structuring and governance, as well as real estate transactions will be invaluable as we work to establish TokenLinx as a leader in this space."
The Mussalli Law Firm has a strong track record of working with startups in various industries, including real estate and fintech. "We're thrilled to be working with TokenLinx on this project," said Matthew Mussalli, founder of the Mussalli Law Firm. "We look forward to helping them navigate the legal complexities of launching a real estate transaction marketplace, and positioning them for long-term success."
TokenLinx's soft launch is expected to take place in the coming months, with the marketplace providing a platform for buying and selling real estate properties. The platform will provide transparency and security for buyers and sellers and is expected to be a major player in the growing real estate transaction marketplace.
Anil Adoni
TokenLinx Inc.
+1 833-856-5469
email us here