Mississippi Author Wins Prestigious Gold Nautilus Book Award
Author Claire Ishi Ayetoro from Soso, MS wins Gold Nautilus Book Award for "A Leaf for Bongani: A Novelette"
4/28/2023 601-319-8847
equalageco@gmail.com
“A Leaf for Bongani: A Novelette”
by Claire Ishi Ayetoro
Wins Gold Nautilus Book Award
Equal Age is proud to announce that “A Leaf for Bongani: A Novelette” (ISBN: 9781737363156) by Claire Ishi Ayetoro received Gold in the 2023 Nautilus Book Award program’s Middle Grade Fiction Category. The Nautilus Book Awards are named for the mollusk, whose beautiful pearl-lined shell contains chambers of increasing size, which the sea creature constructs for itself as it grows. The nautilus symbolizes both ancient wisdom and expanding horizons, the elegance of nature and a continual growth of understanding and awareness. One of the goals of Nautilus Book Awards is to energize the interconnections between books, authors, publishers, readers, and communities -- and to be responsive to the world through words.
“I am so honored that my book has received the Nautilus Award,” Ayetoro says. “I hope that more attention will be given to the conservation of wildlife and planetary stewardship because of it.”
“A Leaf for Bongani” is a spiritual book that gives a glimpse into the lives of giraffes in the wild. The story details the dangers they face while also providing enriching Ubuntu philosophy, a southern African philosophy of togetherness. Being chosen as a Nautilus Award Gold Winner highlights the potential for this book to contribute to building a better world.
Among notable Nautilus Book Award winners are Deepak Chopra, Barbara Kingsolver, and Eckhart Tolle.
Claire Ishi Ayetoro is a native of Soso, Mississippi. She is also author of the short memoir “I Hear the Black Raven” which won a Bronze IPPY award in the audiobook category.
For more information, or to request a review copy of “A Leaf for Bongani,” contact Amber Henry at Equal Age, (601)319-8847, equalageco@gmail.com. Her official website is www.claireishiayetoro.com.
For a complete listing of the 2023 Nautilus Book Award winners, visit www.nautilusbookawards.com.
Amber Henry
Equal Age
