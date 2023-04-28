PlayDrums.com Celebrates International Drum Month, Offers Drum Lessons with a Pro in May

Enter to win a free one-hour personalized lesson with a nationally-recognized drummer. International Drum Month

Celebrate International Drum Month 2023 this May with a diverse and consumer-focused “Drum Lesson with a Pro” giveaway and an added music retailer connection

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drummers from across the country are invited to enter to win a free one-hour personalized lesson with a nationally-recognized artist: Walfredo Reyes, Jr., Glen Sobel, Paul Leim, Ashlyn Shanafelt, and Derrick Wright. In addition to the virtual Zoom lesson with a master drummer, PlayDrums.com will also connect each winner with their local music store and a $200 gift card to spend on new gear or drum lessons.

“The PMC is able to present these masterful drummers with the generous assistance of our member companies,” explains Antoinette Follett, PMC Executive Director. “Artists in this year’s International Drum Month ‘Lesson with a Pro” campaign represent PMC industry members: Paiste, Aquarian, Vater, Sabian, Remo, and Yamaha.”

“As a past teaching participant in the Lesson with a Pro giveaway, I was delighted to be invited by the Percussion Marketing Council to consult on shaping the artist roster for 2023,” states David Stanoch, freelance artist / David Stanoch School of Drumming / 2018 recipient of the Yamaha Legacy in Education Award. “I admire the PMC’s mission to provide free educational events and product giveaways with an equal opportunity for all who share in the joy of drumming to participate, expand, and improve!”

Drummers will be able to enter to win a one-hour online video lesson with their choice of acclaimed celebrity drummers and artists at PlayDrums.com. The special “Lesson with a Pro” promotion is open mid-April through May 31 to anyone 14 years of age and older who’s been playing drums for a minimum of one year. Each artist will also engage participants and attract new entries via social media channels throughout International Drum Month. Music retailers interested in partnering with this promotion and being listed on the website, should contact us at info@playdrums.com.

