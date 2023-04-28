Request for Applications - DC Sanitary Line Correction and Education Program
DOEE seeks eligible entities to conduct a pilot project using a participatory process to educate the targeted communities, in the Watts Branch and Nash Run watersheds (“Community/Communities”), on proper residential plumbing installment or renovation of sanitary lines. The grantee will also provide support to correct improperly installed lines. The grantee will document its work and develop a guidance report that DOEE will use to expand the program to serve more District residents in the targeted communities. The amount available for the project is $180,000.
A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:
Download from the Attachments below.
Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-IED-820" in the subject line.
The deadline for application submissions is June 16, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.
Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:
- Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);
- Faith-based organizations;
- Universities/educational institutions; and
- Private Enterprises.
- Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.
DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1pm. Meeting link >>
Meeting number: 2304 139 1303
Password: public
Join by video system
Dial [email protected]
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
1-650-479-3208 Call-in toll number (US/Canada)
Access code: 230 413 91303