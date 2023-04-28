Request for Applications - DC Sanitary Line Correction and Education Program

DOEE seeks eligible entities to conduct a pilot project using a participatory process to educate the targeted communities, in the Watts Branch and Nash Run watersheds (“Community/Communities”), on proper residential plumbing installment or renovation of sanitary lines. The grantee will also provide support to correct improperly installed lines. The grantee will document its work and develop a guidance report that DOEE will use to expand the program to serve more District residents in the targeted communities. The amount available for the project is $180,000.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the Attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA-FY23-IED-820" in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is June 16, 2023. The online application must be time-stamped by 11:59 p.m. on the date the application is due.

Eligibility: The institutions below may apply for these grant funds:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3);

Faith-based organizations;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

- Submit an application through the Grants Application Portal.

DOEE will host a virtual pre-application information session on Webex on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 1pm. Meeting link >>