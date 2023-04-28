Submit Release
- State awards $24 million for homeless services statewide

Organization

Project Name(s)

Bear River Association of Governments

BRAG - Hotel/Motel Emergency Shelter

Bear River Association of Governments

BRAG - State Rapid Rehousing

Canyon Creek Women's Crisis Center

CCW-Canyon Creek Services (Emergency Shelter)

Catholic Community Services of Utah

Weigand Homeless Resource Center

Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Inc. (DBA: The Refuge Utah)

Refuge Domestic Violence Shelter

Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Inc. (DBA: The Refuge Utah)

Refuge Comparable Database Support

Christian Center of Park City

Basic Needs Assistance Eviction Prevention

Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.

CAPSA Emergency Shelter

Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.

CAPSA Rapid Rehousing

Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.

CAPSA Transitional Housing

Community Action Services & Food Bank

SHP Supportive Services

Community Action Services & Food Bank

LandLord Outreach Services

Community Action Services & Food Bank

Diversion Services

DOVE Center

DOVE Transitional Housing

DOVE Center

DOVE Safe Shelter

First Step House

Housing Case Management - Permanent Supportive Housing

First Step House

Housing Case Management - Homelessness Prevention

Five County Association of Government

FCAOG HP 24-26

Five County Association of Government

FCAOG RRH  24-26

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

Tooele Harris Emergency Shelter

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

STG Transitional Housing

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

STG Homeless Prevention

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

STG Street Outreach

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

Permanent Supportive Housing

Friends of Switchpoint, Inc

STG Switchpoint Emergency Shelter

Friends of the Coalition

New - Coordinated Entry

Friends of the Coalition

New - Data Manager

Friends of the Coalition

FACC - Residential Transitional Housing

Homeless Veterans Fellowship

HVF - Permanent Supportive Housing

Housing Assistance Management Enterprise

Case Management - Sunrise Metro

Housing Authority of the City of Ogden

PSH - Homeless Coordinator

Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect

Scattered Site

Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect

Grace Mary Manor

Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect

Kelly Benson

Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect

Bud Bailey

Iron County Care and Share

Emergency Shelter

Iron County Care and Share

Rapid Re-Housing

Moab Free Health Clinic

Collaborative Efforts to Address the Health Care Needs of the Homeless Community

Moab Valley Multicultural Center

Case Management (services only)--Finding Coordinated Solutions for Homelessness

Moab Valley Multicultural Center

Hotel/Motel ES Vouchers

Mountain Mediation Center, Inc.

Stabilization Services--Preventing Evictions Through Bilingual Mediation and Education

New Horizons Crisis Center

Emergency Shelter

Nomad Alliance

Street Outreach and Case Management

Northeastern Utah Friends Against Family Violence

FAFV - RRH

Northeastern Utah Friends Against Family Violence

FAFV - UHMIS Comparable

Open Doors

Homeless to Housing, Rental Assistance

Open Doors

Open Doors Rapid Re-housing

Peace House

Transitional Housing

Peace House, Inc

Emergency Shelter

PROBLEMS ANONYMOUS ACTION GROUP INC. (P.A.A.G.)

PAAG-CM

Safe Harbor Crisis Center

Homelessness Prevention

Safe Harbor Crisis Center

Transitional Housing

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

UCA Diversion and Intake at Geraldine E. King Homeless Resource Center

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

UCA Diversion and Intake at Gail Miller Resource Center

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

UCA Diversion and Intake at Pamela Atkinson Resource Center

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

UCA Diversion and Intake at Midvale Family Shelter

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

Homeless Resource Line

Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action

UCA Weigand Diversion Services

Seekhaven, Inc

Seekhaven Domestic Violence Homelessness Prevention

Seekhaven, Inc

Seekhaven Emergency Shelter Renovation, Operations & Diversion

Seekhaven, Inc

Seekhaven Rapid Re-Housing

Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc

Homeless Resource Center-Midvale Family Center

Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc

Homeless Resource Center- Gail Miller

Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc

Homeless Resource Center- Pamela Atkinson

Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc

Homeless Resource Center- Geraldine E King

South Valley Sanctuary (DBA South Valley Services)

Emergency Shelter and Victim Advocacy

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments

SEUALG- ES Hotel Motel

Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments

SEUALG- Unified Funding RRH

St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House

SAC - NBN Emergency Shelter

St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House

SAC - State Rapid Rehousing

St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House

SAC - Homeless Prevention

St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House

SAC - Street Outreach

The Road Home

TRH - Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (STH - 1000 West Men's HRC)

The Road Home

TRH - Gail Miller Resource Center (STH - Miller Mixed HRC)

The Road Home

TRH - Midvale Family Resource Center

The Road Home

TRH - Permanent Supportive Housing

The Road Home

TRH - Hotel/Motel Placements

The Road Home

Family Street Outreach

Tooele County Housing Authority

TCHA-Shelter Plus Care Program

Uintah Basin Association of Governments

UBAOG - Community Services Transitional Housing

Uintah Basin Association of Governments

UBAOG - Emergency Shelter

Uintah Basin Association of Governments

UBAOG - Unified Funding RRH

UNSHELTERED UTAH, INC.

DAYTIME SUPPORT PROGRAM

Utah Regional Housing

Bonneville Apartments

Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.

Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center

Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.

Center for Women and Children - Residential Substance Abuse Recovery

Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.

Youth Resource Center (Emergency Shelter)

Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.

Homeless Outreach Program

Wasatch Homeless Health Care, Inc. dba Fourth Street Clinic

Fourth Street Clinic Medical Outreach

Weber Housing Authority

Weber Housing Authority Permanent Supportive Housing Program (Scattered Site)

Weber Housing Authority

WHA Aspen Facility Case Management

YCC Family Crisis Center

YCC Shelter for domestic violence victims

YCC Family Crisis Center

Transitional Housing: Safe Home, Secure Future

Young Women's Christian Association of Utah, DBA YWCA Utah

YWCA Utah Homeless Emergency Shelter 23-26

Young Women's Christian Association, DBA YWCA Utah

YWCA Utah - Transitional Housing 23-26

Youth Futures

YFS – Emergency Shelter – CC

Youth Futures

YFS – Transitional Living – CC

Youth Futures

YFS – Emergency Shelter – SG

Youth Futures

YFS – Emergency Shelter – OG

