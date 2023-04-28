- State awards $24 million for homeless services statewide
Bear River Association of Governments
BRAG - Hotel/Motel Emergency Shelter
Bear River Association of Governments
BRAG - State Rapid Rehousing
Canyon Creek Women's Crisis Center
CCW-Canyon Creek Services (Emergency Shelter)
Catholic Community Services of Utah
Weigand Homeless Resource Center
Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Inc. (DBA: The Refuge Utah)
Refuge Domestic Violence Shelter
Center for Women and Children in Crisis, Inc. (DBA: The Refuge Utah)
Refuge Comparable Database Support
Christian Center of Park City
Basic Needs Assistance Eviction Prevention
Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.
CAPSA Emergency Shelter
Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.
CAPSA Rapid Rehousing
Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse, Inc.
CAPSA Transitional Housing
Community Action Services & Food Bank
SHP Supportive Services
Community Action Services & Food Bank
LandLord Outreach Services
Community Action Services & Food Bank
Diversion Services
DOVE Center
DOVE Transitional Housing
DOVE Center
DOVE Safe Shelter
First Step House
Housing Case Management - Permanent Supportive Housing
First Step House
Housing Case Management - Homelessness Prevention
Five County Association of Government
FCAOG HP 24-26
Five County Association of Government
FCAOG RRH 24-26
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
Tooele Harris Emergency Shelter
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
STG Transitional Housing
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
STG Homeless Prevention
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
STG Street Outreach
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
Permanent Supportive Housing
Friends of Switchpoint, Inc
STG Switchpoint Emergency Shelter
Friends of the Coalition
New - Coordinated Entry
Friends of the Coalition
New - Data Manager
Friends of the Coalition
FACC - Residential Transitional Housing
Homeless Veterans Fellowship
HVF - Permanent Supportive Housing
Housing Assistance Management Enterprise
Case Management - Sunrise Metro
Housing Authority of the City of Ogden
PSH - Homeless Coordinator
Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect
Scattered Site
Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect
Grace Mary Manor
Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect
Kelly Benson
Housing Authority of the County of Salt Lake dba Housing Connect
Bud Bailey
Iron County Care and Share
Emergency Shelter
Iron County Care and Share
Rapid Re-Housing
Moab Free Health Clinic
Collaborative Efforts to Address the Health Care Needs of the Homeless Community
Moab Valley Multicultural Center
Case Management (services only)--Finding Coordinated Solutions for Homelessness
Moab Valley Multicultural Center
Hotel/Motel ES Vouchers
Mountain Mediation Center, Inc.
Stabilization Services--Preventing Evictions Through Bilingual Mediation and Education
New Horizons Crisis Center
Emergency Shelter
Nomad Alliance
Street Outreach and Case Management
Northeastern Utah Friends Against Family Violence
FAFV - RRH
Northeastern Utah Friends Against Family Violence
FAFV - UHMIS Comparable
Open Doors
Homeless to Housing, Rental Assistance
Open Doors
Open Doors Rapid Re-housing
Peace House
Transitional Housing
Peace House, Inc
Emergency Shelter
PROBLEMS ANONYMOUS ACTION GROUP INC. (P.A.A.G.)
PAAG-CM
Safe Harbor Crisis Center
Homelessness Prevention
Safe Harbor Crisis Center
Transitional Housing
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
UCA Diversion and Intake at Geraldine E. King Homeless Resource Center
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
UCA Diversion and Intake at Gail Miller Resource Center
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
UCA Diversion and Intake at Pamela Atkinson Resource Center
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
UCA Diversion and Intake at Midvale Family Shelter
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
Homeless Resource Line
Salt Lake Community Action Program dba Utah Community Action
UCA Weigand Diversion Services
Seekhaven, Inc
Seekhaven Domestic Violence Homelessness Prevention
Seekhaven, Inc
Seekhaven Emergency Shelter Renovation, Operations & Diversion
Seekhaven, Inc
Seekhaven Rapid Re-Housing
Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc
Homeless Resource Center-Midvale Family Center
Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc
Homeless Resource Center- Gail Miller
Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc
Homeless Resource Center- Pamela Atkinson
Shelter The Homeless Committee Inc
Homeless Resource Center- Geraldine E King
South Valley Sanctuary (DBA South Valley Services)
Emergency Shelter and Victim Advocacy
Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments
SEUALG- ES Hotel Motel
Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments
SEUALG- Unified Funding RRH
St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House
SAC - NBN Emergency Shelter
St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House
SAC - State Rapid Rehousing
St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House
SAC - Homeless Prevention
St. Anne's Center Inc. dba Lantern House
SAC - Street Outreach
The Road Home
TRH - Pamela Atkinson Resource Center (STH - 1000 West Men's HRC)
The Road Home
TRH - Gail Miller Resource Center (STH - Miller Mixed HRC)
The Road Home
TRH - Midvale Family Resource Center
The Road Home
TRH - Permanent Supportive Housing
The Road Home
TRH - Hotel/Motel Placements
The Road Home
Family Street Outreach
Tooele County Housing Authority
TCHA-Shelter Plus Care Program
Uintah Basin Association of Governments
UBAOG - Community Services Transitional Housing
Uintah Basin Association of Governments
UBAOG - Emergency Shelter
Uintah Basin Association of Governments
UBAOG - Unified Funding RRH
UNSHELTERED UTAH, INC.
DAYTIME SUPPORT PROGRAM
Utah Regional Housing
Bonneville Apartments
Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.
Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center
Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.
Center for Women and Children - Residential Substance Abuse Recovery
Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.
Youth Resource Center (Emergency Shelter)
Volunteers of America of Utah, Inc.
Homeless Outreach Program
Wasatch Homeless Health Care, Inc. dba Fourth Street Clinic
Fourth Street Clinic Medical Outreach
Weber Housing Authority
Weber Housing Authority Permanent Supportive Housing Program (Scattered Site)
Weber Housing Authority
WHA Aspen Facility Case Management
YCC Family Crisis Center
YCC Shelter for domestic violence victims
YCC Family Crisis Center
Transitional Housing: Safe Home, Secure Future
Young Women's Christian Association of Utah, DBA YWCA Utah
YWCA Utah Homeless Emergency Shelter 23-26
Young Women's Christian Association, DBA YWCA Utah
YWCA Utah - Transitional Housing 23-26
Youth Futures
YFS – Emergency Shelter – CC
Youth Futures
YFS – Transitional Living – CC
Youth Futures
YFS – Emergency Shelter – SG
Youth Futures
YFS – Emergency Shelter – OG